Whitney Wetzel Joins 3PS As Director Of Communications And Advocacy

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Three Point Strategies, LLC (3PS), a leading affairs, marketing, and public relations firm in West Virginia, is pleased to announce the addition of Whitney Wetzel as its new Director of Communications and Advocacy.

With over a decade of experience in television news as an anchor and reporter, and an extensive background in state government communications, Wetzel brings a wealth of expertise in strategic messaging, relations, and public advocacy to the firm. Most recently, she served as the Director of Communications for the West Virginia Department of Human Services, where she played a pivotal role in leading the department's rebranding and communication strategies during a significant organizational transition.

“Whitney's deep understanding of media, storytelling, and government affairs makes her an invaluable asset to our team,” said Ben Beakes, Founder and Managing Member of 3PS.“Her passion for connecting people with impactful solutions aligns perfectly with 3PS's mission to deliver innovative strategies that drive real results for our clients.”

In her new role, Wetzel will bridge the firm's marketing, public relations, and government affairs efforts, bringing a unique perspective to 3PS's diverse client base. She will play an integral part in shaping strategic campaigns, guiding clients through complex public policy challenges, and crafting innovative communication solutions for sectors including government, health care, and nonprofits.

“I'm thrilled to join 3PS and work alongside such a talented and respected team,” said Wetzel.“This role allows me to merge my passion for storytelling, advocacy, and public service to help clients create meaningful change for West Virginia communities and beyond.”

Wetzel is a graduate of West Virginia University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in broadcast journalism with a minor in political science, focusing on law and legal studies. Throughout her career, she has earned numerous accolades, including being named Best Anchor by both the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press of the Virginias. Her work has also earned her a regional Edward R. Murrow award for breaking news coverage and an Emmy nomination for feature reporting. Wetzel is also a licensed real estate agent and holds several industry designations, showcasing her versatility and commitment to professional excellence.

About 3PS

3PS is a marketing, public relations and government affairs firm dedicated to promoting brands, advocating messages, and implementing creative strategies to help clients succeed. Focused on its clients' success and satisfaction, 3PS has evolved from its roots in government affairs and association management to offer a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients. The agency's mission is to put clients in the best position possible to achieve success. The 3PS team wants to be a light to their clients and to those with whom they interact on their behalf. 3PS empowers clients to achieve their goals through strategic advocacy, effective communication, and unparalleled service and is dedicated to building lasting relationships, driving positive change, and delivering measurable results.

