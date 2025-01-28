CRT Flooring Rebrands To Advanced Builder Solutions, Marking A New Era Of Service And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly four decades of exceptional service and unmatched quality to builders and across Texas, CRT Flooring is proud to announce the next chapter in its success story as ADVANCED BUILDER SOLUTIONS . This transformation reflects the company's expanded product offerings, commitment to excellence, and a renewed focus on delivering the very best for builders in the residential industry.

Formerly known as CRT Flooring, the company has evolved from its humble beginnings as J&R Sales to a leading provider of flooring products and installation services. The new name-Advanced Builder Solutions-better encapsulates the company's comprehensive suite of services, including a vision for expansion into cabinets and countertops, and its unwavering dedication to exceeding customer expectations.

"With my family remaining 100% owners, and some great new talent I've been able to assemble, we're so excited about this new chapter," said Jim Barton, CEO. "As ADVANCED BUILDER SOLUTIONS, we will expand our product lines and improve our service offerings that reduce cycle times and protect profits for our builder partners."

"We know the business, and we know what today's builders need to succeed. Our team has a growth mindset and is ready to leverage our knowledge to provide our customers the best in products, service, and value. That's why we say that Advanced Builder Solutions is for BUILDERS WHO KNOW BETTER."

The Advanced Builder Solutions Difference:

Advanced Builder Solutions has always been at the forefront of the building industry and is known for its unparalleled service, product selection, and installation expertise. As part of the brand upgrade, the company is investing in updated talent and technology that will build on the company's core values:



Better Service : The company's service consistently drives down cycle times and ensures that projects are completed on-time and on-budget.

Better Practices : Advanced Builder Solutions uses industry-leading best practices to eliminate waste, reduce cost overruns, and protect profits.

Better Installations : Certified, experienced installation crews work diligently to improve quality and minimize warranty claims. Better Value : The company's commitment to value goes beyond just competitive pricing-it's about delivering exceptional results that exceed expectations.

With a broad portfolio of flooring products and an exceptional installation track record, Advanced Builder Solutions is uniquely positioned to serve national builders such as KB Homes, D.R. Horton, and Century Communities. With over 10,000 installations this year and the vision to expand both markets and offerings, projected revenue is targeted to grow to over $100 million over the next three years.

About Advanced Builder Solutions:

Advanced Builder Solutions, formerly CRT Flooring, is an industry-leading supplier of flooring solutions with a vision to expand quickly into cabinets and countertops. For nearly four decades, the company has been a trusted partner to national residential builders, general contractors, commercial properties, and homeowners, providing unparalleled service, expertise, and quality. With seven locations across Texas, Advanced Builder Solutions is committed to enriching the lives of its customers and communities while exceeding the expectations of builders who demand the very best.

For more information about Advanced Builder Solutions, visit .

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 210-321-9436

SOURCE Advanced Builder Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED