The #1 fastest-growing beer in the U.S.1 returns to the Super Bowl with megawatt talent including Willem Dafoe, Catherine O'Hara, Randy Moss, Sabrina Ionescu and Ryan Crouser

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelob ULTRA, a superior light beer known for championing an active and social lifestyle, is making its return to the Super Bowl stage, upping the ante with a new spot called, " The ULTRA Hustle ", harnessing the joy and spirit of friendly competition on and off the court.

Through the lens of the brand's new equity platform, "Play For An ULTRA", this year's commercial focuses on the lengths competitors will go to win - because everyone knows friendly competition is more enjoyable if there's a Michelob ULTRA on the line.

Michelob ULTRA Ups the Ante with Star-Studded Cast in New 'ULTRA Hustle' Super Bowl LIX Commercial

