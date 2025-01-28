Early Detection Is A Game Changer: Novartis Makes Bold Play To Prioritize Breast Health And Inspire A New Wave Of Breast Cancer Screenings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Despite the attention breasts attract in the and pop culture, only one in two women receive their annual screenings1, which can catch cancer when it is most treatable. Early detection can lead to an over 99% survival rate**3. To inspire people across generations to prioritize their breast health, Novartis, in collaboration with actor, comedian, and breast cancer survivor Wanda Sykes, and Hailee Steinfeld, and patient advocacy organizations nationwide, is urging people to understand their breast cancer risk and prioritize screenings.

Backed by evidence-based behavioral insights, "Your Attention, Please" shifts the focus from mere attention to actionable steps, empowering people to take control of their breast health and spark honest-and potentially lifesaving-dialogue around breast cancer. Kicking off with Novartis' first-ever commercial to air during Super Bowl LIX on FOX, the broader multi-channel campaign is set to bring this important message to an estimated 47.2 million women watching the big game on February 9, 2025†4.

By launching the campaign during Super Bowl LIX on FOX-one of the world's biggest stages-we're sparking a powerful conversation about breast health and inspiring true behavior change that drives early detection.

Empowering All Women to Own Their Breast Health

"Novartis has been raising the bar in breast cancer care for the past 30+ years, most recently advancing a new treatment option for the broadest population of early breast cancer patients. And, we know that early detection through regular screening provides the best chances for cure," said Victor Bultó, President, US, Novartis. "We are proud to build on our legacy to deliver science-backed guidance, innovative resources, and steadfast support for patients, advocates, healthcare providers, and the wider breast cancer community. By reframing the conversation and sparking a dialogue that turns attention into action, we hope to empower individuals and their loved ones in better understanding their breast health, navigating their care with confidence, and ultimately, leading to better treatment outcomes."

A centerpiece of the campaign is YourAttentionPlease , a website that aims to make information about breast health and risk factors more accessible and easier to understand, while supporting women from all backgrounds to learn more about their personal risk and schedule their routine screenings, if eligible.

Current breast cancer screening guidelines recommend that women at average risk begin regular mammograms at age 40, with annual screenings being the gold standard for early detection5. Complex barriers-ranging from time constraints and resource availability to cultural stigma and misinformation-hinder the adoption of regular screening and more open discussions about breast health. Health disparities also play a significant role, especially among Black women, who have a higher rate of late diagnoses than their white counterparts.

"When I was 47, I went in for a breast reduction expecting a straightforward surgery," said Wanda Sykes, award-winning actress, writer, and comedian. "I never imagined breast cancer would be lurking. It totally caught me off guard, and I'm pretty sure early detection saved my life. As an avid football fan, I know the big game is the perfect time to remind women to know their risks, get checked regularly, and encourage others to do the same."

The campaign also emphasizes the importance of vigilance for individuals under 40 as recent data indicate a rise in breast cancer among younger age groups, with breast cancer increasingly common in women under age 501.Those with a family history or possible genetic predisposition should discuss earlier screenings with their doctor to evaluate their personal risk.

"The number of women around me who have been impacted by breast cancer either personally, or in their family, has made me realize how important it is to stay proactive when it comes to breast health," said Hailee Steinfeld, award-winning actress and musician. "We all play a role in encouraging women to prioritize their breast health, whether you're of screening age or not, and should make it a priority to discuss the steps we can all take to better understand our risk factors with our doctors, friends, family and community."

Amplifying Impact with Patient Advocacy Organizations

Addressing the devastating toll of breast cancer requires a broad, collaborative approach, especially with breast cancer incidence rates remaining on the rise and diagnoses happening in younger women1. Novartis has spent 30+ years advancing science and is committed to inspiring meaningful change that goes beyond medicine, together with breast cancer community partners.

"Expanding access to screening and early detection of breast cancer is not only a cornerstone of our mission but a critical lifeline that improves survival rates," said Paula Schneider, President and CEO of Susan G. Komen®. "Working with Novartis, we're committed to driving education and action while supporting women in their journey. The more we can do as a collective, the more lives we will save. It will take industry, advocacy and countless other stakeholders to reduce barriers and increase screening rates, but it all starts with channeling our attention to what matters – breast health, for all of us and our loved ones."

In addition to the celebrity partnership and the website, Novartis is partnering with patient advocacy organizations including Susan G. Komen, Living Beyond Breast Cancer, TOUCH (The Black Breast Cancer Alliance), Breastcancer, and more to elevate awareness and bring resources and support to local advocacy community events.

"As an advocate and breast cancer survivor, I know firsthand how important it is to give breasts the attention they deserve," said Ricki Fairley, CEO, TOUCH the Black Breast Cancer Alliance. "Black women are more likely to get diagnosed with breast cancer at later stages. By partnering with Novartis and fellow leaders in breast cancer advocacy, we're highlighting the importance of early detection and driving to resources that help women like me navigate screening and receive timely treatment. This is what true advocacy looks like-communities uniting around better breast health for all."

With an attention-grabbing call to prioritize breast health, "Your Attention, Please" is a cornerstone of these efforts. But attention without access is not enough-far too often, the cost of care stands between people and early detection. That's why Susan G. Komen, Novartis and advocacy partners across the country are also partnering to advance state and federal legislation that would help ensure affordable access to critical breast imaging that is necessary to diagnose breast cancer early and save lives.

Building on Novartis' Legacy in Breast Cancer

Novartis' commitment to improving breast cancer outcomes extends far beyond the campaign, working alongside healthcare providers, patients, additional advocacy partners, and the broader breast cancer community. Novartis is championing transformative progress for people affected by the disease by:



Leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance clinical trial representation, enrollment efforts and data collection to gather more accurate and relevant scientific insights across geographies and patient demographics;

Improving access and support across the breast cancer journey for patients from all communities and backgrounds; Bridging care gaps between people in historically underserved groups and providers in order to improve outcomes.

For more than 30 years, Novartis has been committed to tackling breast cancer with bold science, collaboration, and a passion for transforming patient care. With a deep understanding of the mechanism of the disease, Novartis has one of the most comprehensive breast cancer portfolios and pipeline, leading the industry in discovery of new therapies and combinations in HR+/HER2- breast cancer, the most common form of the disease. By enhancing personalized medicine approaches, improving patient outcomes, and redefining standards of care, Novartis is reimagining medicine for people touched by breast cancer.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this media updates, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this media update will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this media update as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X/Twitter and Instagram .

* Estimates include women aged ≥40 between 2017-2021.

** According to the latest data, nearly 100% of people live at least 5-years when cancer is detected early and in the localized stage.

† Average based on the number of women ages 2-99 (numbers provided by Nielsen) who watched the live game day broadcast in 2022-2024.

References

Giaquinto AN, Sung H, Newman LA, et al. Breast Cancer Statistics 2024. CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. 2024;74(6):477-495. DOI: .US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Metastatic Female Breast Cancer Incidence. Available at: . Accessed January 22, 2025.National Cancer Institute. Cancer Stat Facts: Female Breast Cancer Subtypes. Available at: . Accessed January 22, 2025.Neilsen Holdings: Average Live Game Day Viewership Data, Females Aged 2-99, 2022-2024.US Preventive Services Task Force. Screening for Breast Cancer: US Preventive Services Task Force Recommendation Statement. JAMA. 2024;331(22):1918–1930. DOI: 10.1001/jama.2024.5534 .

SOURCE Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation