Nexxen Fuels Growth With Live Sports Offerings And Key Partnerships, Reaching Highly Engaged Audiences Across Channels

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) By collaborating with publisher partners and DSPs, Nexxen saw an increase in spend on live sports packages, including a 315% increase from StackAdapt campaigns

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, flexible advertising with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced advancements to its live sports offerings as well as new, key partnerships with publishers in this high-demand space. With Nexxen's live sports packages – which span linear and streaming – advertisers and buyers can seamlessly reach highly engaged audiences across channels. These packages aim to address the fragmented nature of live sports viewing while also enabling publishers and broadcasters to monetize their inventory more effectively.

Through partnerships with both premium publishers and demand-side platforms (“DSPs”) – including FOX Sports, FuboTV, DirecTV and FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports) as well as programmatic advertising platform StackAdapt – Nexxen is able to offer advertisers the opportunity to boost campaign engagement and drive spend. In 2024, Nexxen experienced a 315% increase in spend on live sports deals from StackAdapt campaigns.

"Live sports present a unique opportunity for advertisers to connect with highly engaged audiences across channels,” said Greg Joseph, VP of Inventory Development at StackAdapt.“By leveraging Nexxen's innovative live sports packages, StackAdapt has been able to deliver exceptional results for our clients, demonstrating the unparalleled value of strategic partnerships in driving meaningful outcomes. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing advertisers with access to premium inventory that maximizes engagement and ROI."

Additionally, the largest collection of regional sports networks, FanDuel Sports Network – which values Nexxen SSP as one of its preferred supply-side platforms – has continued to see an increase in revenue, as more demand is channeled through Nexxen's pipes.

"Partnering with Nexxen has undoubtedly helped us maximize the value of our inventory,” said Kevin Connelly, Senior Director of Programmatic Sales and Business Development at FanDuel Sports Network.“Their flexible tech stack and strategic approach have streamlined our monetization efforts, leading to a notable increase in revenue. Ultimately, Nexxen's platform provides the efficiency and reach we need to effectively connect with advertisers, delivering results for both FanDuel Sports Network and our partners."

“The power and impact of live sports is inescapable right now, and we don't expect these audiences to lose interest any time soon,” said Kenneth Suh, Chief Strategy Officer at Nexxen.“By simultaneously making it easier for advertisers and buyers to reach sports viewers, and for publishers and broadcasters to monetize this sought-after inventory, we're helping drive revenue growth across the board, no matter the channel. It's a win-win.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen's robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: NEXN) and NASDAQ (NEXN). For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“can,”“will,”“estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Nexxen sports offerings and key partnerships and benefits or insights associated with the offering as well as any benefits associated with any of Nexxen's products and platforms including the Nexxen Marketplaces, Discovery Tool, cross-screen measurement tools, Data Platform and CTV offering. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions; global conflicts and war, including the current terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen's business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission () on March 6, 2024. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Genevieve Wheeler

Communications Director

...