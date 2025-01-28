Enterprise Networking Market Size To Surpass USD 284.44 Billion By 2032 Due To Digital Transformation And Cloud Adoption | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Enterprise Networking is growing rapidly due to advancements in cloud computing, IoT, and AI applications. Pune, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Networking Market Size Analysis: “ The Enterprise Networking Market size was USD 153.51 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 284.44 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. ” Growing Demand for Advanced Networking Solutions The Enterprise Networking Market is evolving rapidly, driven by the increasing need for seamless communication, data transfer, and resource sharing. As businesses undergo digital transformation, the demand for advanced networking solutions such as Ethernet switches, routers, WLAN, SDN, and security solutions has increased. The increasing adoption of AI and cloud further intensifies the need for a robust network infrastructure that can handle high data traffic and low-latency demands. Major players like Nvidia, Cisco, and Lumen Technologies are investing much in these technologies, which has been driving the market forward, pushing continuous technological advancements in networking systems.

Cisco Systems (Catalyst Switches, Meraki MX)

Broadcom Inc (StrataConnect Switch Chipsets, NetXtreme Ethernet Adapters)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Aruba CX Switches, HPE FlexNetwork Routers)

Juniper Networks (EX Series Switches, SRX Series Gateways)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (ExtremeSwitching, ExtremeCloud IQ)

Huawei (CloudEngine Switches, NetEngine Routers)

Fortinet (FortiSwitch, FortiGate NGFW)

Cloudflare, Inc. (Magic WAN, Magic Firewall)

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (OmniSwitch, OmniAccess WLAN)

Arista Networks (7000 Series Switches, CloudVision)

Riverbed Technology (SteelHead, SteelConnect EX)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Quantum Security Gateways, Harmony Connect)

SolarWinds Corporation (Network Performance Monitor, NetFlow Traffic Analyzer)

F5 Networks (BIG-IP, NGINX Controller)

Palo Alto Networks (Prisma SD-WAN, PA-Series Firewalls)

Pica8 (AmpCon Controller, PICOS Software)

Versa Networks (Versa Secure SD-WAN, Versa SASE)

Aryaka Networks Inc. (SmartConnect, SmartSecure)

A10 Networks, Inc. (Thunder Series, Harmony Controller) Cato Networks Ltd. (Cato SASE Cloud, Cato SD-WAN) Enterprise Networking Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 153.51 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 284.44 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.1 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing Solutions Across Industries Fuels the Growth of the Enterprise Networking Market

. Proliferation of IoT Devices Across Various Sectors Drives Growth in the Enterprise Networking Market

Segment Analysis

By Infrastructure Type

In 2023, the Outsourced Infrastructure segment captured the largest revenue share in the Enterprise Networking Market, holding 64%. This is due to the growing tendency of organizations to outsource their network management and maintenance to third-party service providers. It allows business firms to cut down on cost, avail the expertise, and use the most advanced technologies with no overheads of in-house network management.

The In-House segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.89% over the forecast period, driven by businesses that prefer to retain control over their networks. In-house infrastructure, therefore, tends to provide enterprises with better security, compliance, and customization. An example of a company that produces high-performance switches aimed at enterprises needing flexibility and control over their network infrastructure is Arista Networks.

By Equipment

The Ethernet segment led the market in 2023 with a 42% market share. Ethernet switches are essential for ensuring high-speed, reliable communication between devices in enterprise networks. With businesses dealing with ever-increasing volumes of data and interconnected devices, the demand for Ethernet switches has skyrocketed. For instance, Cisco's Catalyst 9000 Series switches provide robust security, automation, and scalability, further driving the demand for Ethernet switches in enterprise networks.

The WLAN segment is poised to grow at the fastest rate, with an expected CAGR of 8.74% over the forecast period. This is because the demand for flexible, scalable, and mobile-friendly networking solutions is increasing, especially as remote work becomes more prevalent. WLAN solutions enable enterprises to connect devices wirelessly, thus reducing dependence on wired infrastructure. Companies such as Aruba Networks and Cisco have been leading the charge in WLAN innovation with solutions that offer enhanced performance and security.

Enterprise Networking Market Segmentation:

By Equipment



Ethernet Switch

Enterprise Routers

WLAN Network security

By Infrastructure Type



In-House Outsourced

By Deployment Mode



Cloud-based On-premises

By Organization Size



Large enterprises Small and medium-sized

By End User



Aerospace and Defense

Education

Media and Communication

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation and Logistics Others





Key Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America emerged as the dominant region in the Enterprise Networking Market, holding a 37% market share. Advances in networking technology are widely adapted, and robust IT infrastructure is very much present within the region; it is the home to key technology companies including Cisco, Juniper Networks, and Arista Networks. Big innovations such as Cisco's advanced Ethernet switches and SD-WAN solutions have considerably contributed to the North American region's market dominance.

The Asia Pacific region, however, is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a projected CAGR of 8.67% from 2024 to 2032. Growth in the region is being driven by the increasing digitalization and large-scale infrastructure development. In particular, the two largest nations, China and India, are heavily investing in SD-WAN, WLAN, and IoT technologies to support the rapidly expanding economies of these countries.

Recent Developments

. In April 2024, Fortinet unveiled significant updates to its FortiOS operating system, enhancing its cybersecurity platform, the Fortinet Security Fabric. The updates integrate networking and security capabilities and introduce new features like generative AI, data protection, and managed services.

. In February 2024, Broadcom subsidiary VMware introduced advancements in its Software-Defined Edge portfolio. The innovations encompass 5G, SD-WAN, SASE, and Edge Compute, helping communication service providers modernize their networks and create new services.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Enterprise Networking Market Segmentation, By Equipment

8. Enterprise Networking Market Segmentation, By Infrastructure Type

9. Enterprise Networking Market Segmentation, By Deployment Mode

10. Enterprise Networking Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

11. Enterprise Networking Market Segmentation, By End User

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

