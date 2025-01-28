Access Reaffirms Its Leadership And Commitment To Excellence As A 2025 Data Privacy Week Champion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This year focuses on empowering individuals to take control of their data and educating organizations on responsible data management practices

PEABODY, Mass., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access , the world's largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, today announced its continued commitment to excellence in ensuring data privacy by becoming a Data Privacy Week Champion for the fifth consecutive year. As a 2025 Champion, Access reaffirms its belief that every organization has a responsibility to act as a vigilant steward of personal information.

Data Privacy Week is an annual initiative - running this year from January 27–31 - that fosters awareness about online privacy for both individuals and organizations. The campaign aims to help individuals take control of their personal data while guiding organizations in adopting transparent and responsible data privacy practices.

As a trusted partner in managing records and information for tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Access safeguards the data of millions of individuals. Mitchell Perry, Vice President of Compliance and Security at Access , explains:“The increasing complexity of privacy regulations and the rising risks associated with cyber threats make it critical for information management professionals to remain proactive. Access demonstrates its commitment to privacy and data protection by meeting key regulatory standards, including SOC 2 Type II (with HIPAA & PRISM Privacy + controls), PCI-DSS, GDPR, CCPA, SOX, GLBA, FERPA, PIPEDA and the EU-US Data Privacy Framework (“DPF”).”

“At Access, we are dedicated to safeguarding the trust our customers place in us by continuously optimizing our resources and using best practices to ensure effective privacy, security and data protection,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access .“In a time when data breaches have exposed personal information on a massive scale, the need for robust standards and proactive measures has never been greater. As experts in records and information management, we embrace this responsibility with unwavering commitment, empowering individuals and organizations to protect what matters most.”

This week serves as a vital reminder for records managers to stay informed on evolving privacy laws, implement robust security measures and foster organizational cultures of accountability and compliance. For more information about Data Privacy Week and how to get involved, visit .

About Data Privacy Week

Data Privacy Week began as Data Privacy Day in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. NCA, the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort in North America each year. For more information, visit .

About the National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater“digital” good. For more information, please visit .

About Access:

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management (RIM) services provider worldwide, with operations across North America, South America, Central America, and India. As a cost-effective end-to-end solutions provider servicing the full RIM lifecycle, Access helps organizations ensure their critical and confidential hardcopy and digital records are securely retained, managed, and serviced in compliance with regulatory mandates. Key solutions include offsite storage; digital records retention, migration, storage, indexing, scanning, and archiving; and secure destruction services. Together, Access and Triyam , an Access Company focused on software for archiving electronic health records, have been named 16 times to the Inc. 5000; recognized several times by Newsweek, including with its America's 2024 Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and its World's Best Digital Health Company designations; and recognized 3 times as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

