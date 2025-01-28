Axalta Wins A 2025 BIG Innovation Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Voltatex® 8537PF improves the reliability and efficiency of electric vehicles

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today announced that its Voltatex® 8537PF won the 2025 BIG Innovation Award presented by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). The annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products and people that bring new ideas to life in innovative ways.

“Innovation is at the core of what we do and receiving this BIG Innovation Award yet again is a testament to this.” said Robert K. Roop, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Axalta.“Our Voltatex® 8537PF improves the reliability and efficiency of electric vehicles by addressing key requirements that had previously hindered technological advancements in electric vehicle motors.”

Axalta's Voltatex® 8537PF is an organic-inorganic hybrid polyamide-imide wire enamel especially used for electric vehicles, wind turbines and other high performance electrical systems. This advanced insulation offers excellent corona resistance, heat resilience, and transmission fluid resistance, that is intended to ensure durability in high power-density motors.“Voltatex® 8537PF excels in meeting the demanding requirements of oil-cooled flat wire drive motors, thereby enhancing the reliability and efficiency of electric vehicles.” said Tim Bowes, President Industrial Coatings at Axalta.

Nominations for the BIG Innovation Awards were judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions.

