Authid Launches Privacykey™, Embedding Groundbreaking Privacy And Compliance In Its Biometric Identity Authentication Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The unmatched speed and accuracy of authID's Proof and Verified identity authentication solutions now provide enterprises with care-free compliance that eliminates the issues and risks associated with biometric data storage.

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID ® (Nasdaq: AUID) (“authID”), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the release of PrivacyKey TM , a first-of-its-kind solution for protecting user biometric data while also avoiding all the compliance issues and risks related to biometric information storage. With the addition of PrivacyKey, authID serves as the ideal partner for organizations that previously delayed or avoided implementation of biometric solutions due to concerns over liability or potential user apprehension regarding privacy. This technology also prevents duplicate registrations without storing actual images of users' faces.

authID's ProofTM solution for onboarding users captures images of physical identification documents and faces, validates both for liveness and authenticity, then matches up the facial images for positive identification, all with market-leading speed and accuracy. Historically, authID has retained an encrypted hash of the calculus of each face for subsequent authentication through its VerifiedTM solution . With PrivacyKey, available with authID's Proof and Verified platform Version 4.0, authID stores no biometric data whatsoever , thereby ensuring user privacy and regulatory compliance while providing authID customers absolute confidence in the security measures they implement to authenticate and verify identities.

PrivacyKey also features critical key-management capabilities that ensure the highest level of user protection and privacy. Enterprises using the platform can rotate and revoke keys with ease, ensuring the keys are accessible only to those who are authorized to access them. This offers authID customers a level of security no other biometric authentication solution can offer.

“We've never stored any biometric data that could be reverse-engineered into a face. Today we're innovating even further to satisfy even the most stringent compliance concerns,” explained Rhon Daguro , CEO of authID.“By leveraging technology that retains no biometric artifact whatsoever, authID provides secure verification that enterprises can trust, all at 700ms processing speeds and with one-in-one billion false-match accuracy. Companies that use authID will have cutting-edge security and data privacy compliance because PrivacyKeyTM eliminates biometric data storage.”

While biometric authentication usage is on the rise, fears of any collected biometric data being vulnerable to theft or misuse persist as the primary barrier to adoption. This leads to consumers and even employees opting out of participating in biometric systems, regardless of guarantees that their data is safe from breaches or resale. An increasing number of states and countries are also enacting laws limiting or even banning biometric data retention, meaning companies incur additional legal burdens. With the addition of PrivacyKeyTM, authID provides assurance to users as well as their organizations, and broadens the market for its best-in-class biometric platform.

“Identity verification products based on personally-identifiable information are always vulnerable to data breaches, but authID's platform subtracts that risk, allowing businesses to leverage biometric signals that can't be breached and can't be phished,” said Erick Soto , authID Chief Product Officer.“At time of identity proofing and onboarding, we utilize the facial biometric to create a public and private key pair. We immediately destroy the private key, and store only the public key. Each time that an onboarded user authenticates with their face, we recreate the private key, which is then matched to the public key with an encrypted message for verification. And during a search, even the keys are only matched within their organization's ecosystem, not the universe.”

“With PrivacyKeyTM, users don't have to worry about their facial biometrics being at risk in our cloud, and our customers avoid compliance risks, since there's nothing to steal,” added Daguro.“We provide the ultimate in data privacy protection.”

