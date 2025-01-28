Survey Reveals 77% Of Organizations Have Been Impacted By The IT Skills Gap

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revature's State of IT Skills Survey Also Found 56% of Respondents Report Upskilling and Reskilling as the No. 1 Strategy for Closing the IT Skills Gap in 2025

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revature , a talent as a service provider, today announced the results of its State of IT Skills Survey , which was conducted to understand the impact of the IT skills gap on organizations, the status of their talent acquisition, training and development programs as well as their challenges and priorities for 2025. Among the report's key findings, 77% of organizations report being impacted by the IT skills gap, with 56% noting upskilling and reskilling as the No. 1 strategy for closing this gap in 2025.

Other findings from the survey revealed:



84% of decision-makers are concerned about finding tech talent in 2025.

When asked about specific challenges relating to the IT skills gap, respondents named their top three as:



Finding qualified talent with the necessary skills (71%)



IT staffing companies can't deliver talent quickly (57%)

Upskilling/reskilling in-house talent (53%)

While 56% of respondents reported upskilling/reskilling as their No. 1 strategy for closing the IT skills gap in 2025, 53% still struggle with training.

29% of respondents ranked artificial intelligence (AI)/generative AI (GenAI)/machine learning (ML) as the No. 1 most important hard skill out of seven capabilities. Data and analytics and cloud computing and infrastructure ranked second and third.

63% of decision-makers believe that GenAI will positively impact training, and 56% believe it will help with hiring and retention in 2025.

According to respondents, the top soft skills are: being adaptable and flexible, exuding leadership qualities, exhibiting communication and showcasing creative thinking and problem solving. 63% of respondents plan to increase the upskilling and reskilling programs at their organization, and 60% plan to hire more employees in 2025.

“While the majority of companies have been affected by the IT skills gap, its clear that IT and HR respondents have clear goals and priorities as we head into 2025, but may not have the tools or the knowledge to execute them effectively,” said Tan Moorthy, chief operating officer at Revature.“Organizations need to develop a comprehensive talent strategy that focuses on sourcing qualified talent, implementing robust training and development programs, and giving employees clear progression paths. With this calculated approach, companies can better accelerate their technology workforce transformation and enhance their talent recruitment and retention – all to close the skills gap while remaining competitive in their respective markets.”

Conducted in December 2024, the State of IT Skills Survey collected a total of 230 responses from IT and HR decision-makers at companies with more than 10,000 employees in the United States. The results of the survey offer clear next steps organizations can take to remain competitive and innovative in an ever-changing technological world.

