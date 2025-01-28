Maris-Tech Announces First Customer Conference: Edge Of Tomorrow – Video & AI At The Frontier Of Defense Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join leaders and innovators on February 27, 2025 for a day of industry insights and networking opportunities

Rehovot, Israel, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the“Company”), a global leader in and artificial intelligence (“AI”) based edge computing technology, is thrilled to announce its first annual customer conference, Edge of Tomorrow – Video & AI at the Frontier of Defense Innovation. This exclusive event will place on February 27, 2025, in Rishon LeZion, Israel, and will gather industry professionals, thought leaders and collaborators to explore cutting-edge developments in edge computing and its central role in defense operations.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into the future of video and AI acceleration, with a sharp focus on how this innovation is reshaping defense operations, enabling faster decision-making and independent functionality in challenging environments.

The conference agenda features keynote presentations by renowned guest speakers, in-depth technical sessions, and live product demonstrations during session breaks. Attendees will also have the chance to network with peers, engage with Maris-Tech's expert team, and gain hands-on experience with the Company's innovative solutions.

“We are very excited to present our first customer conference,” said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech.“It's an honor to host some of the most influential guest speakers in our field and to welcome our valued customers and partners. This event will represent a unique opportunity to foster collaboration and share knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies driving the future of defense innovation.”

For more information, to view the agenda, and to register, visit the event's official webpage: .

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a global leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, pioneering intelligent video transmission solutions that conquer complex encoding-decoding challenges. Our miniature, lightweight, and low-power products deliver high-performance capabilities including raw data processing, seamless transfer, advanced image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Founded by Israel technology sector veterans, Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers worldwide in defense, aerospace, Intelligence gathering, homeland security (HLS), and communication industries worldwide. We're pushing the boundaries of video transmission and edge computing, driving innovation in mission-critical applications across commercial and defense sectors.

For more information, visit

