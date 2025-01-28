Steelworkers Endorse Ontario NDP In Untimely Election

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the untimely and unnecessary Ontario election to be called tomorrow, the United Steelworkers union (USW) is proud to endorse Marit Stiles and the Ontario New Party (NDP).

“Marit Stiles is the best choice for Premier,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director (Ontario & Atlantic Canada).“Other party leaders put on hard hats and pretend they support workers, but only Marit Stiles truly has our backs.”

The Ontario NDP is the only party that will:



Make protecting Ontario jobs a priority.

Make it easier for workers to form and join unions, for better wages and more say on working conditions.

Invest in and protect our province's valued public health care and education. Introduce anti-scab legislation to end the corporate use of replacement workers during strikes and lockouts.

“After seven years of Doug Ford and the PCs, it's harder for workers to get by. People are struggling. Only Marit Stiles and the Ontario NDP will deliver real solutions,” said Stewart.

“Don't be fooled. Doug Ford is no friend of workers,” said Stewart.

Calling the election two years early is a self-serving scheme to renew an existing majority government before the federal election.

Doug Ford and the PC's have betrayed workers:



Abandoned injured workers by handing employers billions of dollars in WSIB premiums.

Brought in the unconstitutional wage-cap law – Bill 124 – an attack on workers that the government was forced to repeal after losing in court.

Drastic cuts to education through underspending and withholding millions of dollars to school boards. Privatizing of our prized public health care and making it harder to access health care and health-care providers.

Liberals have been nowhere since they lost party status back in 2018. Workers know Liberals are not the answer to defeating Doug Ford. Only the NDP is truly on the side of working people.

“Despite this wholly unnecessary election, we're ready. This is our chance to vote for people. For workers. For hope. We deserve better,” said Stewart.

“Members of the Steelworkers union will be volunteering in ridings across Ontario, knocking on doors and talking to voters about why we support Marit Stiles and the Ontario NDP for a better, stronger province that puts people first,” said Stewart.

Steelworkers running for re-election in the Ontario election include Jamie West in Sudbury, a member of USW Local 6500; Guy Bourgouin in Mushkegowuk–James Bay, a member of USW Local 1-2010; and Jeff Burch in Niagara Centre, a member of USW 5296.

“Steelworkers make a difference when we vote. Let's elect a worker-friendly government in Ontario. Let's elect Marit Stiles and the Ontario NDP,” said Stewart.

