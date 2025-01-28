Chetu Promotes Paul Odom To Director Of Enterprise Sales

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, proudly announces the of Paul Odom to Director of Enterprise Sales.



"Paul deserves this promotion because of his success as a Business Development Executive for the Enterprise Team these past two years,” said Paul Bracht, Vice President of Enterprise Sales.“He has been instrumental in strengthening our strategic partnerships with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, and SAP, a leader in redefining Enterprise Resource Planning software systems.”



In his new role, Paul will lead a team in a newly formed part of the Enterprise Sales team focused on selling implementation, customization, Integration, and migration services to companies that use or wish to use UKG and SAP products. Chetu is a UKG services partner and SAP® Developer.



“I am looking forward to my new responsibilities at Chetu,” Paul said.“Working with Paul Bracht and our Enterprise Team and building my relationships with SAP and UKG professionals has been an honor. I am expecting great successes in the coming years.”



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit



