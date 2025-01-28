عربي


NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 28Th


1/28/2025 9:02:01 AM

  • federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting today
  • Traders and investors anticipate rates to go unchanged
  • General Motors sees shares rise amid strong profit and sales estimates

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

