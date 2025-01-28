Automox Launches Real-Time Linux CVE Data To Outpace NVD Delays

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tthe leading provider of Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) solutions, announces the launch of best-in-class Linux CVE data monitoring designed to provide timely, accurate, and comprehensive Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) data for enterprise IT and security teams.

AUSTIN, TX, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox , the leading provider of Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) solutions, announces the launch of best-in-class Linux CVE data monitoring designed to provide timely, accurate, and comprehensive Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) data for enterprise IT and security teams.

Identifying, prioritizing, and resolving vulnerabilities is critical to protecting business operations. However, the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) struggles to keep pace, with over 30,000 CVEs still to be analyzed . This lag leaves organizations exposed to risks they cannot ignore. Automox's new vulnerability data goes beyond NVD to close the gap, offering real-time CVE coverage to help teams fix more vulnerabilities faster with:



Real-Time CVE Data : Gain access to up-to-date, actionable vulnerability data without relying solely on slower NVD timelines.

Expanded Operating System Coverage : In addition to the existing support for Ubuntu, Debian, and Red Hat, CVE monitoring has been added for CentOS and Amazon Linux, with upcoming support for Oracle Linux, Alma, Fedora, SUSE, and more. Context-Rich Vulnerability Insights : Adopt risk-based patching for your entire organization on any operating system using real-time CVEs instead of waiting for NVD analysis.

"Given the growing volume of vulnerabilities and the increasing delays in published CVE analysis, IT and security teams need faster, more actionable insights,” said Jason Kikta, CISO and SVP of Product at Automox.“Our new vulnerability data helps businesses prioritize new CVEs an average of 14 days faster than NIST's NVD, then mitigate in accordance with their risk policies to maintain a robust security posture. We believe the future of endpoint management and patching is intelligent. To pave the way for that future, we intend to enable context-rich vulnerability insights across business-critical software so teams can focus on truly urgent tasks in a sea of noise.”

By prioritizing speed, accuracy, and cross-platform vulnerability data, Automox equips organizations with the tools needed to stay ahead of evolving threats.

