Agave Syrup Market Is Forecasted At US$141.936 Million By 2030 At A 3.50% CAGR

Agave Syrup Market

The global agave syrup is evaluated at US$119.494 million for 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.50%, reaching the market size of US$141.936 million by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global agave syrup market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.50% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$141.936 million by 2030.Agave syrup is a sweetener that is naturally extracted from different species of the agave plant, commonly called agave nectar. It is a great addition to a vegan kitchen for making most baked desserts and candies that would otherwise require honey. This syrup is taken or refined as juice from the prickly leaves of the agave plant and processed into fructose from the starchy insulin in such juice. Additionally, it is mildly sweeter than some sugar and it likewise serves as a core replacement in candy recipes. Consumers are utilizing it as an alternative in candy recipes, and use it equally inside beverages like tea or coffee as a liquid sweetener. They are also used in cocktails, and can also made into syrup all by itself and poured over breakfast foods like oatmeal, pancakes, or waffles.The demand for natural sweeteners is leading to the growth of the agave syrup market, especially among consumers who are conscious about health. They are also witnessing growth due to lower glycemic levels in the syrup. Moreover, the increase in diabetes and obesity people has thus been built to further support the demand for low-glycemic sweeteners like agave syrup. Also, the growing vegan and vegetarian demographics are boosting the demand for agave syrup as they also provide the health benefits of minerals and vitamins. In addition, agave syrup is used in many food and beverage applications including bakery products, beverages, and condiments.With the emergence of the global agave syrup market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, in October 2024, Seedlip, the leading non-alcoholic spirit brand, introduced its latest flavor product in Canada called Notas de Agave. A subsidiary produced this agave spirit with a refreshing mix of fragrant pears and delicious lime and agave sugars in the form of syrup.Access sample report or view details:By type, the global agave syrup market can be classified into organic and non-organic. There is expected upward demand for organic products given health and environmental concerns. This factor is predicted to strengthen the organic agave syrup segment, leading to boosting the market during the projected period. Major contributors to the growth of the segment include the rise in health and wellness trends, along with veganism and vegetarianism, which imply a more extensive preference for natural and organic additives.The global agave syrup market is segmented by industry into food, beverages, and others. The food industry will continue to be popular due to its growing use as a sweetener in various food products. Growth factors will be associated with health and wellness attributes, the increasing need for natural sweeteners, and the increase in processed food intake globally. Agave syrup is a healthier alternative to refined sugar, which has seen a growing increase in organic ingredient-fueled food preferences.The global agave syrup market is segmented by distribution channel into offline and online. The offline segment consists of hypermarkets and others. There is a higher share in the offline agave syrup segment, characterized by its well-entrenched presence, ease in physical accessibility, and consumer desire for physical inspection of the product. However, the online segment is growing fast due to the rapid rise of e-commerce platforms, convenient means, and the increased reach of retailers.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global agave syrup market is growing significantly due to growing requirements in the flavoring potential, along with lower glycemic values of sweeteners. The region's increased disposable income levels and the health-conscious inclination of consumers are also leading to a rise in the market. Agave syrup is further used significantly in baked goods, confectioneries, dairy products, and beverages, with increasing popularity due to its health advantages from the attribute of low blood sugar levels and its potential in broad industrial uses.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global agave syrup market have been covered as Dandy Lions Limited, Malt Products Corporation, IMAGS Organics, Pura Foods Ltd, Nekutli Agave Nectar, Wholesome Sweeteners, The Groovy Food Company, among others.The market analytics report segments the global agave syrup market as follows:.By TypeoOrganicoNon-Organic.By IndustryoFoodoBeverageoOthers.By Distribution ChanneloOfflineHypermarketsOthersoOnline.By GeographyoAmericasoEurope, the Middle East, and AfricaoAsia PacificCompanies Profiled:.Dandy Lions Limited. Maretai Organics. Malt Products Corporation.Nekutli Agave Nectar.Pura Foods Ltd.The Groovy Food Company. Wholesome Sweeteners. IMAGS OrganicsReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Rice Syrup Market:.Maple Syrup Market:.Global Coconut Syrup Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 