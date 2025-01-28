Coherent Announces New High-Power F-Theta Lens For Superior Remote Processing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in industrial laser optics introduces a new high-power F-theta lens for additive manufacturing, EV battery welding and laser cleaning. The lens design provides optimal optical performance for increased processing speeds.

The demand for remote processing using F-theta lenses continues to grow rapidly across additive manufacturing, EV battery and laser cleaning markets. The new lens operates from deep UV to IR wavelengths providing minimum spot sizes, with large working areas maximizing process throughput.

“The new optical design builds on our success in providing optical assembly solutions for a wide variety of applications. This product pushes the performance of low absorption coatings and minimal laser shift at high powers across a broad wavelength spectrum,” said Dr. Guanglong Yu, Vice President, Coherent Advanced Optics Business Unit.“In addition, the product will enable us to offer more integrated assemblies at a higher level of quality.”

A range of products are available in 266 nm, 355 nm, 532 nm & 1070 nm wavelengths for femtosecond to nanosecond pulse durations, and high-power fiber lasers. With our in-house optical design services, tailored solutions for specific use cases are always an option.

Product availability is immediate: stop by our booth at Photonics West to learn more about this exciting new product.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com .

