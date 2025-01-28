Newsletter Articles

Date
1/28/2025 8:39:31 AM
(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine)
TSC President visits Al-Gaili Refinery, pledges to rebuild it.
Foreign Minister leaves for Kenyan on two-day visit.
Convergence of Forces of Khartoum North and Omdurman with Forces Stationed at General Command.
Outlaw militia Targets Markhiyat Transformer Station.
MFA: RSF militia resorted to overt acts of terrorism.
Sudan Ambassador to Cairo Meets IOM Regional Director.
Joint Force announces its readiness to confront any new attempt to approach El-Fashir
North Darfur Government: Al-Fasher will Remain Resistant to those who Target it.
MENAFN28012025005684012485ID1109138656
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.