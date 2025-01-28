Lincoln Nautilus Wins a 2024 Popular Science Best of What’s New Award

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, KSA, Jan. 28, 2025 – The all-new Lincoln Nautilus is the Grand Auto Winner in the 2024 Popular Science Best of What’s New awards Automotive category.

Each year the editors of Popular Science review thousands of new products and innovations and choose the top 50 winners across 10 categories. To win, a product or technology must represent a significant step forward in its category and the Nautilus has done just that with new, effortless connectivity. “Simply put, the Nautilus is a mobile communication center with luxury seats.” says the Popular Science Team.

The all-new Nautilus advances the notion of sanctuary with a reimagined interior that maximizes space and gives you a sense of tranquility with the help of new, connected experiences. The Lincoln Digital Experience comes to life through the 48-inch panoramic display that is crafted around the driver to be simple and intuitive. The system is designed to help you stay connected and provides easy access to music, podcasts, videos, and gaming apps from the Google Play store when the vehicle is in park.





