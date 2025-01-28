Keebler® Fudge Stripestm Double The Indulgence Of Its Iconic Cookie With New Release

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Magically crafted by Ernie and the Keebler Elves in the Hollow Tree ® , the new Fudge Stripes cookies combine a crisp, chocolatey base with a generous coating of rich fudge that delivers just the right balance of texture and flavor in every bite. It's the perfect sweet treat for those looking to indulge or create special memories with family.

"If there's one thing we pride ourselves on at Keebler, it's our magical fudge," said Kim Thomas, Brand Manager, Keebler Fudge Stripes. "And with this delectable new offering, Ernie and the Elves have doubled the magic and the fun.

You can shop Keebler Fudge Stripes Double Fudge for a suggested retail price of $4.80 at retailers nationwide, starting this month.

About Keebler ®

The Keebler Elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including the classic Fudge StripesTM, Chips Deluxe®, Sandies® and more. Ernie and the Elves bring magic to family moments by delighting cookie lovers. Keebler cookies are available at mass, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit Keebler and stay connected with Keebler on social (Instagram , Facebook , X , Pinterest and YouTube )

About Ferrero ®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. .

SOURCE Ferrero North America