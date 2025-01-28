Bid4assets Integrates With The Sheriff’S App To Streamline Foreclosure Sales Data

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration provides access to foreclosure data for auction participants prior to bidding

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bid4Assets, the leading auction marketplace for distressed sales, has partnered with TheSheriffApp.com , a powerful public safety app from OCV LLC. This collaboration supports sheriffs in their efforts to prioritize public safety, enhance community engagement and transparency, and connect directly with the people they serve.

Through this integration, sheriffs who conduct virtual foreclosure sales on Bid4Assets and utilize can now seamlessly post foreclosure sale auction lists directly to the app. This feature allows local auction participants to easily access data on available properties from their smartphones prior to placing a bid, ensuring greater accessibility and convenience.

“Apps like ours exist to empower both sheriff's offices around the country and the citizens they serve,” said Kevin Cummings, partner and chief revenue officer of OCV.“This integration will ensure that Bid4Assets' auction data reaches participants where they are and create a better line of communication surrounding these sales.”

Bid4Assets specializes in transitioning county foreclosure sales to an online platform, enabling participants to bid from any location. This shift increases participation, improves third-party sale rates, and streamlines auction procedures. Bid4Assets currently boasts a database of over 900,000 registered real estate bidders.

Users of further benefit from app features such as instant push notifications from their local sheriff's office, the ability to submit tips, and access to critical safety information in their area.

“I see this as a win for every party involved, including bidders and attorneys who manage properties in our sales,” said Berks County, PA Sheriff Mandy Miller who utilizes both Bid4Assets and“Our office always seeks to innovate and find partners to help us lead the charge in utilizing technology to better serve our constituents.”

To participate in Bid4Assets sheriff's sales, interested bidders can register for a free account and submit a bid deposit before the auction date. The deposit amount varies by county. To download the Berks County Sheriff's Office mobile app, visit the App Store or Google Play and search "Berks County Sheriff".

