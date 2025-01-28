Gabriel Denny Appointed Chief Financial Officer At Entech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gabe Denny

Entech names Gabriel Denny CFO, bringing 20+ years military experience and leadership to drive innovation and strategic growth for the tech company.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Entech ( ) is proud to announce the appointment of Gabriel“Gabe” Denny as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With an exceptional background as a global, award-winning organizational leader and strategist, Gabe brings over twenty years of distinguished military service and proven success in financial management to the role.

Throughout his career, Gabe has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities, managing teams of up to 140 personnel and securing quarterly budget growth of $5 million. He has been instrumental in the execution and development of some of the nation's most advanced computer, space, and nuclear missile programs. His strategic insight has made him a key player in mission-critical initiatives with global implications.

In both his military and civilian careers, Gabe has set himself apart in integrating disparate datasets into single Business Intelligence platforms, something he believes represents the future of finance in the workplace. Gabe's role in AI transformation and Business Process Automation were featured in a recent episode of the acclaimed“Financial Innovations Podcast,” as he continues to work to influence the larger finance community to adjust to modern organizational demands.

In his position as CFO at Entech, Gabe will oversee all financial operations, including budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting. He will also participate in Entech's M&A growth strategy and lead the financial due diligence and integration activities. Gabe is committed to leveraging his extensive experience to implement innovative financial strategies that align with Entech's goals and support its growth trajectory.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at Entech," said Denny. "I look forward to using my experience to enhance our financial operations and contribute to the company's ongoing success."

Jake Spanberger, CEO of Entech, commented, "Gabe's extensive experience and proven leadership in finance will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate. His ability to attract, mentor, and manage productive teams will strengthen our organization and enhance our ability to serve our clients effectively."

About Entech

Entech is a leading Managed Technology & Cybersecurity Service Provider serving Fort Myers, Naples, Sarasota, Bradenton, and Tampa Bay. Priding itself on exceptional customer service, Entech unites people, process, and technology to keep companies on the move and data as secure as it is flexible. At its core, Entech is a family business that's been doing what matters for more than two decades. We are passionate about partnerships, fanatical about fast IT support, and unwaveringly committed to results. Learn more at or reach out to our team at 239-539-2433.

