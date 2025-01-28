Hunterai Launches Multi-Million Dollar Savings Program For Healthcare Organizations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

hunterAI is addressing the cost pressure being felt in the Healthcare by delivering contingency based self-funding savings programs.

- Jeff Heenan-Jalil, CEO of hunterAISCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- hunterAI is excited to launch its Working Capital Accelerator Program, an innovative solution designed specifically for plans and their system-owned organizations. This initiative leverages cutting-edge AI and financial expertise, with a proven track record to uncover hidden savings and optimize working capital. The announcement comes on the heels of the Health Plan Alliance (HPA) Fall Leadership Forum in Sonoma, CA, where a powerful fireside chat hosted by Joe Lastinger, President of HPA, brought together Bonnie Graham, VP of Finance at ChristianaCare , Jason Rife, Managing Director at EY , and Jeff Heenan-Jalil, CEO of hunterAI to discuss the $140M savings blueprint that was implemented at ChristianaCare, DE."HPA currently supports 45 Independent/Provider-Sponsored (IPS) health plans. Our health plans and their system owners need solutions that deliver real impact without disruption," said Joe Lastinger, President of HPA. "ChristianaCare proves that significant savings are achievable with the right tools and expertise."What Makes This Program Unique. The Working Capital Accelerator Program is only a component of the overall project rolled out to ChristianaCare. This program represents two key components from the full project, acting as the beachhead for the savings blueprint. The Working Capital Accelerator Program is designed to address the unique challenges of health plans, especially those owned by or operating within integrated delivery networks (IDNs). Unlike traditional approaches, this program is:.Risk-Free: 100% contingency based. If savings aren't delivered, there is no cost..Accretive to Existing Suppliers: Works alongside current financial systems and providers, amplifying their results without disruption..Fast & Proven: Delivers measurable results in 1-3 months, based on a proven blueprint from ChristianaCare..Collaborative by Design: hunterAI and third party experts, work closely with health plans and system owners to tailor solutions to their specific needs."Provider-sponsored health plans are highly interconnected with their hospital and system owners. Because this program is built for these organizations, the impact is significant across the entire enterprise," said Jeff Heenan-Jalil, CEO of hunterAI. "This initiative will return millions to the healthcare sector, providing immediate and long-lasting value for these organizations and their communities."Collaborating with third-party experts, such as EY and Wipro Technologies, we work with health plans and system owners to drive tangible results. This program is ready, available, and offers a unique opportunity for healthcare organizations to optimize their financial performance.For more information, visit .

