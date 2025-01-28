Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Filing Of Westbrick Financial Information And Increase To Term Loan Facility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Vermilion ("Vermilion" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET ) has filed certain information relating to its proposed of Westbrick Energy Ltd. on its profile on SEDAR+ ( ). In addition, the Company has received commitments and consent from lenders to increase the previously announced fully underwritten term loan maturing May 2028 from $250 million to $450 million.

About Vermilion

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing assets in North America, Europe and Australia. The Company's business model emphasizes free cash flow generation and returning capital to investors when economically warranted, augmented by value-adding acquisitions. Vermilion's operations are focused on the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas conventional and unconventional resource plays in North America and the exploration and development of conventional natural gas and oil opportunities in Europe and Australia.

Vermilion's priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important than the safety of the public and those who work with Vermilion, and the protection of the natural surroundings. In addition, the Company emphasizes strategic community investment in each of its operating areas.

Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.

SOURCE Vermilion Energy Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED