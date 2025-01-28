In 2025 Financial Executives Will Focus On Initiatives That Align Financial Resilience With Innovation For Sustainable Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FERF's Executives Priorities 2025 Research Report Reveals Renewed Optimism

Across the Financial Profession

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF)-the independent non-profit research affiliate of Financial Executives International (FEI)- today released the findings of the 2025 Financial Executives Priorities Report.

The report encompasses survey results from finance executives about perceptions for 2025 including the most important priorities for management teams, top financial priorities and the biggest challenges in the planning process. It delves into plans around headcount, wage adjustments and the needed skills for talent in 2025 as well as AI acceptance and AI and cybersecurity risks. The report was released in partnership with Forvis Mazars, one of the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States.

The most important key findings from this year's report:



Technology and financial resilience are key pillars of financial executive strategic priorities in 2025, reflecting a desire to innovate while managing risks effectively as enterprises push for growth.

Confidence in local and industry-specific performance remains strong, despite a wary eye toward the global economy. Plans for hiring and wage increases signal optimism about workforce growth but concerns about economic uncertainty and cybersecurity indicate a careful approach to 2025 planning.

In addition to providing strategic foresights, this year's report offers a rare opportunity to reflect on how the world of financial executives has evolved. It links the last pandemic-era survey, conducted at the beginning of 2021, with new survey data and stakeholder interviews in today's post-inflationary and geopolitically complex environment. These findings underscore the shifting priorities and challenges that will shape financial strategies in the year ahead.

"Financial executives spent 2024 building the fundamentals for what is to come," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of Financial Executives International and Financial Education & Research Foundation. "This year financial executives navigated a complex landscape of economic and market disruptions that tested resilience and innovation. We are pleased to share that our Report found that with the lessons of 2024 as a foundation, financial executives and their teams are poised to lead with renewed confidence, aligning financial resilience with innovation for sustainable growth in 2025."

"Addressing uncertainty, especially across global markets, will clearly be the primary focus for financial executives in the year ahead, with more than a third citing it as their biggest challenge," said Anthony Reggiannini, Partner for CFO & Business Consulting Services with Forvis Mazars. "Leaders are planning to increase their investments in both technology and talent to ensure they have the capacity and skills necessary to further the growth of their businesses regardless of what 2025 may bring."

Top challenges for planning and financial priorities:



35% cited mitigating economic uncertainty and global market volatility as a top challenge for planning in 2025. Half of survey respondents (51%) cited revenue growth and market expansion as the top financial priority, followed by cost management and optimization 23%, and strengthening liquidity and cash flow management 14%.

Attracting the correct mix of personnel and resources to support aggressive growth goals is a top priority.



73% ranked Financial Planning & Analysis and 59% ranked Data Management / Technology / AI as one of their two most sought-after skills to acquire

60% said attracting/retaining qualified employees was one of their two top priorities

56% intend to match wage increases to remain the same or above inflation to reduce turnover 45% plan to increase or significantly increase headcount

Financial leaders are increasingly leveraging advanced technology, AI, and digital tools to gain deeper insights, streamline processes, and drive agility in decision-making.



38% of survey respondents are undecided about artificial intelligence, emphasizing significant uncertainty or a lack of clear strategies. This suggests an opportunity for education and clearer communication on AI's tangible benefits, combining and adapting existing regulations and frameworks with AI-specific guidance, as well as risk mitigation strategies to address hesitation. The survey shows cybersecurity threats pose a tangible challenge to financial operations with 28% of respondents and the largest group, 50%, is "somewhat concerned," suggesting that while not critical, the issue is still viewed as a key operational risk requiring attention and resources.

Methodology and Sources

The Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF), in partnership with Forvis Mazars, conducted this survey to understand financial executives' priorities for 2025. Responses were collected from 326 FEI executive-level members across public, private, non-profit, and government sectors. CFO, Controller and Director of Finance represent half of the titles that responded to the survey, with titles including VP, Accounting and Finance, Senior Controller and Director of Reporting also participated. In-depth interviews with financial leaders provide additional context and insights into the findings.

The 2025 Financial Executive Priorities Report was sponsored by Forvis Mazars.

About Financial Education & Research Foundation, Inc.

Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF) is the non-profit 501(c)(3) research affiliate of Financial Executives International (FEI). FERF researchers identify key financial issues and develop impartial, timely research reports for FEI members and nonmembers alike, in a variety of publication formats. FERF relies primarily on voluntary tax-deductible contributions from corporations and individuals, and publications can be accessed at .

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit for more information.

About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars, LLP is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading global professional services network. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, the firm's 7,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally through the global network. Visit forvismazars to learn more.

SOURCE Financial Executives International (FEI)

