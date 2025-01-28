Enrollment At A 10-Year High And Over 200,000 Minutes Saved: AI Powers Transformation In NC Community Colleges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Community colleges across North Carolina are setting new records in engagement and enrollment, thanks to the power of Element451's AI-powered platform.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina's community colleges are setting new benchmarks in student engagement and success thanks to a groundbreaking partnership with Element451, the AI-first customer relationship management platform. Since adopting the platform, system have reported remarkable results, including record-breaking enrollment, narrowed achievement gaps, and improved completion rates. These successes have inspired the North Carolina Community College System to recommend Element451's platform to all 58 community colleges in the state.

The stakes for community colleges have never been higher. With student expectations evolving and competition for enrollment intensifying, leaders across North Carolina turned to Element451 for a solution that balances accessibility, efficiency, and results. Schools that have adopted the platform saw immediate improvements, demonstrating how AI can empower institutions to scale personalized communication and streamline application processes-all without overburdening staff or requiring costly technical expertise.

"A Partnership That Widens Access and Opportunity"

"We're proud to support these incredible schools as they expand access to higher education and economic mobility," said Ardis Kadiu, CEO and Founder of Element451. "The rapid success of our North Carolina partners proves that student-centered, AI-powered tools are no longer optional-they're essential."

At Forsyth Technical Community College, President Janet Spriggs took the helm in 2019, inheriting challenges ranging from declining enrollment to low completion rates. By 2025, thanks in part to the Element451 platform, the college achieved its highest enrollment in a decade and significantly narrowed achievement gaps.

"No matter how I slice the demographics at my college, every student in 2025 is doing better than they did in 2019," said Spriggs. "Integrating AI allowed us to connect meaningfully with students while ensuring our limited resources made the biggest possible impact."

Johnston Community College saw similarly transformative results. "Element451's platform revolutionized how we engage students and manage communications," said Dr. Vern Lindquist, President of Johnston Community College. "The AI tools made a measurable difference almost immediately."

Proven Results

The numbers tell the story:



183,060 human minutes saved : Element451's AI-driven tools allowed staff at Forsyth Tech to focus on higher-touch, mission-critical tasks by automating repetitive inquiries and communications.

31% conversion rate from prospect to applicant : Forsyth Tech far exceeded industry standards with AI-enabled, personalized outreach.

10-year enrollment high : Forsyth Tech saw dramatic increases in enrollment and completion rates, supported by targeted, data-driven campaigns.

12% click rate on personalized text messages : Johnston Community College used Element451's messaging tools to increase engagement and reach prospective students more effectively. 30,000 minutes handled by AI assistant: Johnston Community College used Element451's AI chatbot to answer student inquires, amounting to 30,000 minutes staff redirected to 1:1 student support.

Scaling Success Across the State

North Carolina's leadership believes these successes reflect the transformative potential of partnerships between innovative institutions and cutting-edge technology providers. "The success of Element451's tools, combined with the forward-looking leadership at our community colleges, shows how powerful user-friendly AI tools can be," said Thomas F Looney, chair of the NC State Board of Community Colleges. "These partnerships are more than a boost for enrollment-they're a boost for the economy and educational opportunities across the state."

As other states look to modernize their community college systems, North Carolina's story serves as a model of what's possible. With streamlined processes and smarter tools, community colleges can extend their reach, narrow equity gaps, and prepare more students for success in the modern workforce.

About Element451

Element451 is an AI-first CRM and student engagement platform designed to simplify and personalize every interaction across the student journey. It adapts to the unique needs of each student, creating tailored communications that drive engagement without adding complexity for staff. By leveraging advanced AI, institutions can move beyond disconnected systems and inefficient processes, building meaningful connections with students at every stage-making personalized student engagement achievable, effective, and truly student-centric.

