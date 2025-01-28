Centessa Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON and LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage company that aims to discover and develop transformational medicines for patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech

Date: February 6, 2025

Fireside Chat: 1:00 PM ET

Event: Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Date: February 12, 2025

Fireside Chat : 10:40 AM ET

Event: TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: March 4, 2025

Fireside Chat: 1:50 PM ET

Event: Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

Date: March 11, 2025

Fireside Chat: 10:00 AM ET

Access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the“Events and Publications” tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at .

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients. We are developing potential best-in-class orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonists intended to be orally administered for the treatment of sleep-wake disorders including narcolepsy type 1 (NT1), narcolepsy type 2 (NT2) and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in neurological, neurodegenerative, and psychiatric conditions. We also anticipate that our OX2R agonists may have utility in treating impaired attention, cognitive deficits, fatigue, and other symptoms. Our earlier stage pipeline is focused on immuno-oncology with our proprietary LockBody technology platform.

Contact:

Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.

SVP of Investor Relations

