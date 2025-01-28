Westech Industrial Expands Product Portfolio With United Electric Controls’ (UEC) Full Product Line In Western Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westech Industrial Ltd., a trusted leader in industrial process solutions, is excited to announce the forthcoming addition of the complete line of UEC's products to its offerings for Western Canada. This strategic expansion builds on our existing relationship with UEC, where we currently provide their cutting-edge wireless detection solutions.

Beginning in January 2025, customers in Western Canada will gain access to UEC's comprehensive product line, which includes high-quality pressure and temperature switches, transmitters, and innovative safety solutions. Known for their reliability and performance, UEC's products are designed to enhance operational efficiency and safety across a wide range of industrial applications, including oil and gas, chemical processing, food & beverage, power generation, wastewater, and more.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with UEC by offering their full suite of products to our customers in Western Canada," said Patti MacMaster, Director of Business Development at Westech Industrial. "This expansion allows us to deliver even greater value and support to industries that demand high-quality, reliable solutions to meet their process and safety needs."

Comprehensive Solutions for Every Need

The full UEC product portfolio includes:



WirelessHART® Gas Detectors : Reliable and innovative solutions for continuous gas monitoring and safety.

Pressure Switches : Durable and precise options for critical process control and monitoring.

Temperature Switches : Engineered for accuracy and reliability in diverse applications.

Pressure Transmitters : High-performance solutions for precise pressure measurement.

Heat Tracing Switches and Sensors : Advanced systems for freeze protection and temperature maintenance.

Electronic Pressure Switches : Cutting-edge technology for enhanced control and diagnostics.

Thermocouples and RTDs : Accurate temperature measurement solutions for industrial environments.

SIL 2 Switches and Transmitters : Safety-certified products designed for critical applications.

Temperature Transmitters : Dependable and efficient solutions for temperature measurement and control. Electronic Temperature Switches : Modern, user-friendly switches for precise temperature control.

With this expansion, Westech Industrial reinforces its commitment to providing industry-leading products backed by expert support and technical knowledge. Our team is ready to assist customers with selecting and integrating the right solutions to meet their specific requirements.

For More Information

For more information about UEC's products or to discuss your specific application needs, please contact Westech Industrial.

About Westech Industrial Ltd.

Westech Industrial Ltd. has been a leading provider of industrial process solutions for over 55 years, offering top-tier products and exceptional service to customers across Canada. We specialize in instrumentation, analytical systems, custom fabrication, and industrial safety solutions.

About United Electric Controls

UEC is a globally recognized leader in the design and manufacturing of durable and dependable pressure and temperature switches, transmitters, and safety solutions. Their innovative products have been trusted across industries for decades.

Contact Information

Bonnie Cullen

Marketing Lead

Westech Industrial Ltd.

1-800-912-9262 | ... |