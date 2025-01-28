Lifemd To Participate In The 12Th Annual BTIG Medtech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced its participation in the 12th Annual BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools being held February 11-12, 2025, at the Cliff Lodge in Snowbird, Utah. Management will hold one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men's and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

Investor Contact

Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer

...

Media Contact

Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer

...