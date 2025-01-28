Planetre Offers Natural Language Real Estate Property Search With Deepseek

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- planetRE, the nation's leading enterprise AI cloud vendor, today announced Natural Language Search (NLP) for properties using DeepSeek, the new open source LLM working with industry standard RESO API.NLP makes the search process easy and natural instead of manually typing a lot of cumbersome information on websites. By speaking out what you seek or write it out; the new AI tool can understand the semantics, contextual reasoning, eliminating redundant verbiage to focus on relevant answers. The new NLP search can be complemented with company's Aelo Virtual Staging for a complete AI experience.The new NLP Search is an extension to company's patented Lifestyle property search (US Patent # 11,069,010 ) that handles in one sweep, commute, affordability, lifestyle choices etc. combined with inside home details extracted now using computer vision intelligence from property pictures. Combining the desired external and internal features, the new AI Search can offer highly relevant results in a single pass, a superior consumer experiences using natural language instead of iterating manually several times. To top it off the new search capabilities with DeepSeek can cost order of magnitude less to customers as compared to other LLMs.“DeepSeek has taken the world by storm”, said Subrao Shenoy, CEO of planetRE.”planetRE intends to offer all its technology benefits with advanced reasoning and cost to make the new tech affordable for everyone”.About planetREplanetRE is privately held enterprise AI software company in Silicon Valley, CA. More information planetRE and its new Agentic AI can be found on planetRE.planetRE is a trademark. All other registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.Contact InformationplanetREMedia Inquiry:...

