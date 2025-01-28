Quickliquidity Closes $1M Cash-Out Refinance On 19-Unit Apartment Building, Showcasing Speed And Flexibility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

QuickLiquidity Logo

QuickLiquidity, a direct lender, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $1,000,000 first mortgage cash-out refinance.

- A. Yoni MillerBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- QuickLiquidity , a direct lender specializing in asset-based financing for real estate, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $1,000,000 first mortgage cash-out refinance. The transaction involved a stabilized 19-unit apartment building situated in the thriving metropolitan area of Arlington, VA.The borrower owned the 19-unit apartment building outright, providing a strong foundation for securing financing but faced challenges accessing traditional bank loans due to a low credit score. The borrower's primary goal was to unlock the equity in the property through a cash-out refinance to fund critical improvements that would enhance the asset's value and income potential. Unfortunately, conventional lenders, constrained by rigid underwriting requirements, proved to be an unsuitable option.QuickLiquidity stepped in as the ideal solution, leveraging its asset-based lending program that prioritizes the value and strength of the property itself over the borrower's personal financial history. True to its streamlined approach, QuickLiquidity eliminated common hurdles such as third-party appraisals, credit checks, and personal tax return requirements, ensuring a smooth, efficient, and borrower-friendly process. This innovative lending strategy allowed the borrower to access the capital needed without the stress of traditional financing obstacles, exemplifying QuickLiquidity's commitment to providing practical solutions for real estate investors.This loan was successfully closed in approximately two weeks, providing the borrower with swift access to the capital they needed to begin essential property improvements without delay. This expedited timeline underscores QuickLiquidity's dedication to meeting the time-sensitive needs of real estate investors while maintaining a hassle-free lending experience.“The bridge loan space is undeniably competitive, so what sets us apart and makes borrowers choose QuickLiquidity?” said A. Yoni Miller , Principal of QuickLiquidity.“The answer lies in our commitment to simplicity and efficiency. We've completely streamlined the bridge loan process, eliminating unnecessary delays, excessive paperwork, and hidden fees. With us, borrowers can secure an affordable bridge loan in as little as five days-without the stress or complications typically associated with private lending.”About QuickLiquidity, LLCQuickLiquidity's bridge loan program is tailored exclusively for investment real estate, focusing on 1-4 unit residential rentals-such as single-family homes, condos, and duplexes-as well as 5+ unit multifamily properties. Offering financing for acquisitions, refinances, and cash-out refinances. QuickLiquidity provides creative, asset-based solutions that traditional lenders often cannot. With loan amounts ranging from $100,000 to $3 million, terms of 6 to 24 months, and competitive rates starting at 9.99%, the program is designed to meet the short-term needs of real estate investors. To learn more visit .

