Lezette R. Young Joins Legacy Makers TV To Share Her Journey Of Entrepreneurship And Innovation

FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lezette R. Young, the creator of ChulaVie, a premium red sangria, will appear on Legacy Makers TV to share her inspiring journey. The show features accomplished leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights to create lasting impact in their industries.In her episode, Lezette reflects on her path from diverse professional experiences to becoming the founder of a Black-owned premium spirits brand. She delves into the challenges of launching a high-quality product in a competitive market while breaking stereotypes associated with sangria.“Sangria deserves a seat at the top shelf,” Lezette shares in her episode.“ChulaVie is about celebrating quality, tradition, and bold innovation in every glass.”Lezette's episode explores the values of perseverance, creativity, and staying true to a long-term vision. Audiences will gain valuable takeaways about overcoming industry barriers, aligning personal passion with business, and fostering resilience.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Lezette R. Young to inspire others through stories of vision and purpose. Her episode promises to empower viewers to dream big and pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

