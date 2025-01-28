Curaleaf To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial And Operational Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF ) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") , a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 after market close on March 3, 2025.
Management will host a conference call and Audio webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.
|
Event:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Curaleaf Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Earnings Conference Call
|
Date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monday, March 3, 2025
|
Time:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5:00 p.m. ET
|
Live Call:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+1-844-512-2926 (U.S.), +1-416-639-5883 (Canada) or +1-412-317-6300 (International)
|
Passcode:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4167856
|
Webcast:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until March 10, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), +1-855-669-9658 (Canada) or +1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay pin number: 5547953
About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF ) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, JAMS, Find, The Hemp Company and Zero Proof provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit .
Curaleaf IR X Account:
Investor Relations Website: /
Investor Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Jordon Rahmil, VP Corporate Communications
[email protected]
SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
