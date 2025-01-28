Jacobs Awarded Environmental Compliance Contract With The US Navy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Multi-year contract continues environmental compliance program to Navy and Marine Corps operations in the U.S., Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J ) was selected by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, for a single-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to provide multimedia environmental compliance engineering support to the U.S. Navy and other U.S. Department of Defense installations globally, but primarily in the eastern half of the U.S., Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The five-year, $80 million maximum ceiling contract continues Jacobs' work for the U.S. Navy's multimedia environmental compliance program. Jacobs will provide environmental services associated with petroleum storage tank and petroleum, oil, and lubricant asset compliance; oil spill preparedness and planning compliance; air quality and Clean Air Act compliance; Safe Drinking Water Act and Clean Water Act compliance (stormwater and wastewater); and material and waste management.

"This multimedia contract renewal continues Jacobs' 40+ years of support to NAVFAC and provides another opportunity to advance the environmental compliance of the U.S. Navy, one of the world's largest maritime operations," said Jacobs Executive Vice President Susannah Kerr. "Supporting NAVFAC with environmental stewardship is integral to enabling the U.S. Navy to focus on their core mission of maintaining freedom of the seas."

Jacobs also supports other divisions of NAVFAC globally, delivering cutting-edge critical infrastructure design, innovative program management, sustainable energy solutions and environmental stewardship. These capabilities deliver resilient, secure environments that help to advance peace and prosperity, and protect nations and communities. Jacobs will continue to draw in the deep expertise and capacity reflected in the No. 1 ranking in Sanitary & Storm Sewers, Sewer & Waste and Wastewater Treatment, and No. 2 in Chemical & Soil Remediation and Site Assessment & Compliance by Engineering News Record in 2024 .

