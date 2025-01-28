Peabody To Announce Results For The Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, February 6, 2025, Peabody (NYSE: BTU ) will announce results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. A call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

Instructions for the conference call participation and accessing a replay, as well as other investor data, will be available at PeabodyEnergy prior to the call.

Participants may also access the call using the following phone numbers:

U.S. Toll Free 1 833 816 1387

Canada Toll Free 1 855 669 9657

International Toll 1 412 317 0480

Peabody (NYSE: BTU ) is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel. Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.

Contact:

Vic Svec

[email protected]

SOURCE Peabody

