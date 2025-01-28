(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The management team of Pressure Corp, a leading developer and operator of clean waste pressure power systems, today announced a strategic partnership with Morrison Street Advisors LLC, a leading venture capital group, to launch a new company, Pressure Core LLC .

Pressure Core will leverage the deep expertise of the Pressure Corp management team, who collectively have been responsible for deploying over $8 billion in energy and industrial projects across five continents. This experienced team brings a wealth of knowledge in clean energy, midstream gas, utility, and hydrocarbon processing industries.

"We are thrilled to partner with Morrison to establish Pressure Core," said John Happ, CEO of Pressure Corp. "Morrison's deep industry knowledge and strong track record of success will be invaluable as we capitalize on the significant growth opportunities in the waste pressure power market."

Pressure Core will focus on developing, financing, and operating innovative waste pressure power systems that convert otherwise wasted pressure in pipelines into clean energy. This approach offers a compelling solution for industrial facilities and pipeline operators seeking to reduce their environmental impact and improve operational efficiency.

"We are excited to partner with the talented management team at Pressure Corp," said Elizabeth Lay, Morrison's General Counsel. "This partnership leverages Morrison's expertise in energy infrastructure investments with the deep domain expertise of the Pressure Corp team. We believe that Pressure Core is well-positioned to become a leader in the growing waste pressure power market."

About Pressure Core LLC

Pressure Core is a leading developer and operator of waste pressure power systems. The company has a proven track record of success in developing and deploying innovative energy solutions.

The Pressure Core management team will be comprised of seasoned and experienced business professionals. The new management team members are John Happ III, Shasi Munukutla, Jay Brown and Christopher Parker.

About Morrison Street Advisors LLC

Morrison is a leading investment firm with a strong track record of investing in and supporting high-growth companies in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

SOURCE Pressure Core

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED