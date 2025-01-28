(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South & Central American Defence Directory 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive annual guide to South & Central American Defence companies, including contact details, senior management, products, and factories.

The South & Central American Defence Directory is the most comprehensive and accurate database on companies, and their executives, throughout all of South & Central America. The directory also includes those national defense government officials that oversee purchasing. Assisting defense contractors to identify new opportunities throughout this region, this Directory covers hundreds of companies providing invaluable comprehensive business information on these companies and its leaders in this industry.

Additionally, the Directory lets you contact those senior officials responsible for defense procurement - from the executive leadership and military and civilian defense and national security agencies down through the service branches. The Directory also gives you names, ranks, areas of responsibility and contact information.

Company entries in this Directory typically provide:



Name and address

Phone, fax numbers, email and website addresses

Names of senior management and board members

Description of business activities

Products and services

Brand names and trademarks

Subsidiaries and associates

Number of employees

Financial information Import/export markets

Government Defence entries in this Directory typically provide:



Contact details for procurement military officers and defense officials including name, rank, title, email, website, addresses, and phone and fax nos.

Procurement and logistics officials

Intelligence and national police officials

Senior officers in the tactical army, air force, and navy commands. and much more!

The South & Central American Defence Directory has been especially compiled to assist professionals with market research, strategic planning, as well as contacting prospective clients. It is also an indispensable guide to all of South & Central America's defense industries, key corporate executives and defense officials responsible for procurement.

Countries Covered: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing, or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments and opportunities, this powerful Directory is your connection to key decision-makers and will save you time and effort in finding up-to-date business information and opportunities that you need. This directory is indexed in ways to make searching quick and easy. Indexes are listed alphabetically by country, alphabetically by company name and by business activity.

