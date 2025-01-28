CORRECTION: Webinar - Presentation Of The Unaudited Financial Results For 2024 And Q4 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Correction - the webinar takes place on 30 January (erroneously 30 December in original announcement)

On Thursday, 30 January, at 13:00 (EET), Liven AS CEO Andero Laur and CFO Joonas Joost will host a Webinar, in Estonian, to present Liven's unaudited results for 2024 and Q4 2024.

The webinar will be held on Meet. Pre-registration is not required, but please note that no further reminder will be sent. If you wish to save the event to your calendar, please click on the . Interested parties are invited to join the Estonian webinar on 30 January at 13:00 (EET) via the link:

meet.google.com/fgj-bwgh-koz

Questions can be submitted during the webinar or by sending them in advance at least one hour before the webinar by e-mail to: ... .

The webinar materials will be published later on the Investors section of the Liven website: .





Joonas Joost

Liven AS CFO

E-mail: ...



