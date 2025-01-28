(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Directory of African Arts & Museums 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive guide to African American and African Canadian Galleries & Museums, Fine Arts and Colleges, Associations, Trade Fairs and Publishers throughout the USA and Canada!

Here you will find information on thousands of art museums, art and antique dealers, public galleries, universities and art associations, auctioneers, restorers, art publishers, art periodicals, art dealers, and more.

Every entry contains data including institution or business names, addresses, phone and fax numbers, emails, websites, information about specialties, and names of owners, directors, or curators. Within each chapter, addresses are arranged alphabetically by country, alphabetically within each country section, and alphabetically according to city.

Covering all the United States of America and Canada, the Directory includes:



Museums and Public Galleries

Universities, Academies, Schools

Associations

Art and Antique Trade, Numismatics

Art and Antiques Fairs

Galleries

Auctioneers

Restorers

Art Publishers

Art Journals Antiquarians and Art Booksellers

For curators, travelers, librarians, academics, lecturers at art schools, students, journalists, art and antique dealers, auctioneers, book dealers, and anyone else involved in art either professionally or as a pastime, this Directory is your indispensable tool for navigating this vibrant North American African arts and museum sector.

