XPLR Infrastructure, LP Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Financial Results Available On The Company's Website


JUNO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE: NEP ) has posted its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results in a news release available on the company's website by accessing the following link: .

The company plans to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results and provide a business update during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET today. The listen-only webcast will be available on XPLR Infrastructure's website, . A replay will be available for 90 days on .

XPLR Infrastructure, LP
XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE: NEP ) is a limited partnership that owns clean energy infrastructure assets with a focus on contracted renewable energy projects with long-term, stable cash flows. XPLR Infrastructure is focused on creating value for its unitholders through disciplined capital allocation of the cash flows generated by its assets and is positioning itself to benefit from the expected long-term growth in the U.S. energy markets. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, XPLR Infrastructure's portfolio of contracted clean energy assets consists of wind, solar and battery storage projects in the U.S., as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Pennsylvania. For more information about XPLR Infrastructure, please visit: .

