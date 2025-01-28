W. P. Carey To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results On Tuesday, February 11, 2025
1/28/2025 7:32:00 AM
Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC ), a leading net lease REIT, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.
The company will host a conference call and live Audio webcast to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, details of which are provided below.
Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast
Date/Time: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Call-in Number: 1 (877) 465-1289 (U.S.) or +1 (201) 689-8762 (international)
Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.
Live Audio Webcast and Replay:
W. P. Carey Inc.
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,430 net lease properties covering approximately 172 million square feet and a portfolio of 78 self-storage operating properties as of September 30, 2024. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.
Institutional Investors :
Peter Sands
1 (212) 492-1110
[email protected]
Individual Investors :
W. P. Carey Inc.
1 (212) 492-8920
[email protected]
Press Contact :
Anna McGrath
1 (212) 492-1166
[email protected]
SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.
