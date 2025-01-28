Fiera Comox Completes Acquisition Of 6,650 Acres Of Private Timberland

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MONTREAL and NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Fiera Comox Partners ("Fiera Comox"), an affiliate of Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ), is pleased to announce its of 6,650 acres of private timberlands in the United States.

Situated in temperate coastal Oregon, the estate is located in one of the most attractive and globally competitive softwood producing regions in the world and produces almost exclusively Douglas Fir (a premium tree variety). The forests have benefitted from decades of sustainable forest management practices and will be supplemented by Fiera Comox's "boots-on-the-ground" operating experience, with members of the team having run one of North America's largest private timberland companies managing over 1.5 million acres, driving significant improvements in safety, sustainability and financial performance.

Antoine Bisson-McLernon, Partner and CEO, Fiera Comox, commented: "We are very excited to grow our Natural Capital portfolio with a leading timberland estate in the US Pacific Northwest, coming on the heels of our previously announced joint venture transaction in New Zealand. Taken together, these assets provide geographic diversification and direct exposure to the US and Pacific Rim end-product markets."

Jeff Zweig, Partner, Vice Chair, Head of Natural Capital, Fiera Comox, commented: "We are thrilled to complete the acquisition of this strategically located timberland asset. We look forward to driving improved operating and sustainability outcomes to generate value for our investors."

About Fiera Comox Partners Inc.

Fiera Comox is a global investment manager that manages private investment strategies in agriculture, timberland, private equity, and private credit. As of September 30th, 2024 Fiera Comox has C$4.2 billion in assets under management. Fiera Comox has completed more than 80 investments across 7 countries in private assets globally. Established in 2016, Fiera Comox is jointly owned by Fiera Capital Corporation and the partners of Fiera Comox. The firm aims to deliver attractive long-term returns to its investors while preserving capital and investing responsibly. .

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital") is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. Fiera Capital delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to the relevant registrations, an exemption from such registrations, and/or the relevant product is registered or exempt from registration.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult: .

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including Fiera Capital's annual information form, is available on SEDAR+ at .

Disclosure

The statements herein are for informational purposes only, are not an advertisement for, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell, any securities or private funds, and should not be relied upon to make any investment decisions.

The information presented in this document, in whole or in part, is not investment, tax, legal or other advice, nor does it consider the investment objectives or financial circumstances of any investor.

This document may contain "forward-looking statements" which reflect the current expectations of Fiera Capital and/or its Affiliates. These statements reflect current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions with respect to future events and are based on information currently available. Although based upon what Fiera Capital and its Affiliates believe to be reasonable assumptions, there is no guarantee that actual results, performance, or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There is no obligation for Fiera Capital and/or its Affiliates to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

