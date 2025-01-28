GIS's capabilities in industries including defense, transportation, healthcare, and agriculture are being improved by its integration with cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and cloud computing. GIS applications are also growing as a result of the growing demand for disaster management and smart city solutions. Due to innovation and the need for geographic data solutions, the U.S. market is anticipated to continue growing steadily despite the existence of big GIS software suppliers.

India Geographic Information Systems Market

Rapid urbanization, government initiatives, and the growing need for location-based data across multiple industries are all contributing to India's Geographic Information Systems (GIS) market's strong growth. Urban planning, agriculture, infrastructure development, and disaster management are just a few of the industries that make extensive use of GIS. The adoption of GIS technologies is being accelerated by the Indian government's aim for digital governance and smart cities.

Demand in the market is also being increased by the expanding use of GIS in resource planning, land management, and environmental monitoring. GIS's capabilities are being increased by integration with cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, and machine learning. India's GIS industry is anticipated to expand dramatically over the next several years due to growing investments in smart city initiatives and infrastructure.

For instance, In March 2024, the StarAgri group's agritech platform Agribazaar unveiled a command center in Lucknow, India, that is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and based on a geographic information system (GIS). This project falls under the Uttar Pradesh Diversified Agriculture Support Project's (UPDASP) crop survey effort.

