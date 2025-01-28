Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market Projected To Surpass USD 12.99 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 33.24% - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Growth is Driven by Rapid Adoption of Ai and Rising Demand for Digital Healthcare Solutions. Pune, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market size was valued at USD 1.03 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.99 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 33.24% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market Overview The Healthcare Virtual Assistants market has seen tremendous growth in recent years, owing to the increasing adoption of AI-powered technologies in healthcare. These digital assistants, which range from smart speakers to chatbots and text-based interfaces, are transforming how patients and healthcare professionals interact. The demand for virtual assistants is largely driven by the need for efficiency in healthcare systems, especially in tasks such as appointment scheduling, patient inquiries, medication reminders, and more. The convenience and time-saving benefits of these assistants are becoming highly valued in administrative and clinical settings. In addition to these operational advantages, virtual assistants are playing an increasingly important role in improving patient outcomes. With an aging population and growing healthcare needs, these technologies provide accessible, real-time solutions for patients, enhancing their engagement in healthcare processes. As healthcare systems continue to digitalize, the demand for smart, conversational interfaces like AI-powered chatbots and voice assistants is set to increase. The Healthcare Virtual Assistants market is rapidly expanding, and this trend is expected to continue due to innovations and the rising importance of digital health solutions.

Microsoft - Azure AI, Microsoft Health Bot

Nuance Communications Inc. - Nuance Virtual Assistant

Amazon - Amazon Alexa for Healthcare

Sensly - Sensly Virtual Health Assistant

HealthTap Inc. - HealthTap Virtual Assistant

Infermedica - Infermedica Symptom Checker

eGain Corporation - eGain Virtual Assistant

Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd - Babylon AI Health Assistant

Verint Systems Inc. - Verint Virtual Assistant

Kognito Solutions LLC - Kognito Virtual Patient Assistant

AliveCor - KardiaMobile Virtual Assistant

IBM Watson Health - IBM Watson Assistant for Healthcare

Orbita - Orbita Virtual Assistant

Ada Health - Ada Health Assistant

Pyramid Healthcare - Pyramid Virtual Assistant

MedeAnalytics - MedeAnalytics Virtual Assistant

Baobab Health - Baobab Virtual Health Assistant Vivify Health - Vivify Virtual Health Assistant Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting:

With the growing adoption of AI-based technologies, virtual assistants are increasingly integrated into the healthcare systems, aiding in real-time patient interaction and healthcare management. These solutions are addressing the growing demand for healthcare services and improving patient engagement.

Virtual assistants are also aiding in medication management by providing medication reminders, which contributes to better adherence to prescription plans and improved health outcomes.

The adoption of healthcare virtual assistants is expected to increase significantly, with North America, followed by Asia Pacific, leading in the deployment of these devices across various healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. As governments and private organizations increasingly invest in AI-driven solutions, healthcare virtual assistants are becoming a key component of healthcare spending, particularly in patient engagement and administrative automation. Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market Report Scope

Key Segment Analysis

By Product

In 2023, smart speakers led the Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market with over 40% market share. These devices are increasingly being adopted in healthcare settings due to their hands-free capabilities, making them ideal for patient monitoring, appointment scheduling, and medication reminders. They are especially popular among elderly patients and those with mobility challenges who find traditional devices difficult to use. Their affordability, ease of integration into existing healthcare systems, and growing array of healthcare-specific features are fueling their dominance in the market.

The chatbot segment is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. AI-powered chatbots provide immediate responses to patient inquiries, assist in scheduling appointments, and offer basic health advice. With the growing demand for AI-driven solutions in healthcare, chatbots are anticipated to become a vital part of healthcare systems, especially in enhancing patient engagement and offering 24/7 support for real-time interactions.

By User Interface

In 2023, text-based interfaces dominated the market, capturing 45% of the total share. Text-based communication is still the most widely used interface in healthcare virtual assistants due to its simplicity and effectiveness in administrative tasks like appointment scheduling and patient inquiries. Text-based interfaces are also preferred for back-end processes and are widely used in healthcare practices.

The ASR segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the demand for hands-free, efficient communication in healthcare settings, where both healthcare professionals and patients interact with virtual assistants through natural spoken language. ASR improves workflow efficiency by reducing the need for manual input.

Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market Segmentation

By Product



Smart Speakers Chatbots

By User Interface



Automatic Speech Recognition

Text-based

Text-to-speech Others

By End User



Healthcare Providers

Patients

Healthcare Payers Other End Users

Recent Developments



January 2025 – Movano Health unveiled the beta version of EvieAI, a virtual wellness assistant integrated with its Evie smart ring. This groundbreaking feature allows users to access reliable and secure health information through the ring's companion app, trained using medical journal data.

August 2024 – My Mountain Mover, a leading provider of medical virtual assistants, reached a milestone by recruiting 1,000 skilled Filipino medical professionals. This deployment aims to transform healthcare organizations through the use of advanced technology. July 2024 – DocVA launched a comprehensive suite of virtual medical assistant services, offering administrative and clinical support to medical practices. The company leverages its years of experience to streamline operations in the healthcare sector.

Regional Analysis:

North America maintained a dominant position in the Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market, accounting for over 42.1% of the market share in 2023. This is primarily due to the region's strong digital infrastructure, adoption of AI technologies, and the growing demand for virtual assistants in healthcare settings. The U.S., in particular, has seen extensive implementation of smart speakers and AI-powered chatbots in healthcare facilities and home settings.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Countries like China, Japan, and India are rapidly adopting digital health solutions, with a growing elderly population and increased healthcare needs. China, in particular, is anticipated to lead the region with substantial investments in healthcare AI technologies.





