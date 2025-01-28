Reins Introduces Milestones To Their Phantom Stock And Profit-Sharing Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The leading provider of equity solutions for privately owned businesses enables home service companies to attach goals to employee incentive programs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reins , a pioneering firm dedicated to empowering privately owned businesses through modern equity solutions, announces the public launch of Milestones, a new feature added to their existing equity incentives program.

"At Reins, we've seen how profit-sharing programs encourage key employees to remain with companies longer in the home service industry," said Chris Buttenham, co-founder of Reins. "However, sometimes providing a share of profits without having clear ongoing team member or business goals attached doesn't make sense. Our new Milestones tool allows easy tracking and reporting of each employee's progress and greatly enhances our Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) framework for phantom stock and profit sharing."

Milestones offers the ability to manage and communicate in real time the goals entered into the system. Employers can easily tie employee performance and other goals into their stock or profit program. Both employees and management can see assigned goals or milestones, and data reflects how each goal affects the employee's share of stock or profit. Plus, it allows tracking on how they or the company are performing against the goals.

"Introducing Milestones to our platform provides home service industry companies a tool that allows them to get more from their phantom stock and profit-sharing programs," Buttenham said. "The clear reports display up-to-the-minute feedback for employees, inspiring them to work harder toward their goals."

For more information about Reins and the Milestones program, visit .

About Reins

Reins is an innovative platform that empowers privately-owned businesses to retain key employees effectively by offering owner-like benefits that incentivize employees to contribute to the long-term success of the business. Founded in 2023, Reins' mission is to help independent businesses remain productive and growing. Reins' proprietary solution, the Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) program was built by attorneys and is customizable to meet each business owner's needs. Every plan is legally binding and regularly monitored for legislative and regulatory changes. Using the MARE program, business owners can create and execute the documents within minutes. For more information about Reins and the MARE program, please visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Reins

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED