(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air USM - Global Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Air Transport USM Market was valued at USD 2.82 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.66 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.43%. The Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market is witnessing a significant growth trajectory, driven by the rapid expansion of the industry and the rising demand for cost-effective alternatives to new parts. The USM market caters to the needs of the airline industry by providing used serviceable components, which are cost-effective and certified for re-use.



The sector's growth is driven by a significant rise in air travel demand. Recent years have witnessed a notable surge in passenger traffic globally, leading to a corresponding increase in aircraft numbers. This trend has bolstered the demand for Used Serviceable Material (USM). For instance, according to the report, in 2023, total air traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), grew by 36.9% compared to 2022, reaching 94.1% of pre-pandemic (2019) levels for the full year. December 2023 specifically saw a 25.3% increase in traffic from December 2022, achieving 97.5% of December 2019 levels. These figures underscore the robust recovery and heightened demand within the air travel sector.

Another factor contributing to the market growth is the environmental considerations associated with USM. Compared to manufacturing new parts, using serviceable materials can significantly reduce the carbon footprint, making it an eco-friendly solution. This aspect is particularly appealing to airlines aiming to meet their sustainability goals.

In terms of market segmentation, the USM market can be divided into several categories: engines, airframe systems, and components. The engines segment holds a prominent market share due to the high cost of new engines and the extensive maintenance they require.

Geographically, the North American region dominates the global USM market, with the United States being a significant contributor. The region's dominance can be attributed to the presence of a large number of airlines and MRO service providers. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by expanding air traffic and a growing number of low-cost carriers.

Despite its promising prospects, the global USM market faces several challenges. The most significant of these is the issue of component reliability and the potential risk associated with the use of used components. Regulatory hurdles also prove to be a roadblock, with stringent laws governing the use of used serviceable materials.

The competitive landscape of the global USM market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including major OEMs and third-party vendors. These companies employ strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge.

Key Market Trends Integration of Digital Technologies

A prominent trend in the Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market is the increasing integration of digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency and streamline supply chain processes. The adoption of digital platforms, data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions is transforming how stakeholders manage and track USM components throughout their lifecycle. Digital technologies facilitate real-time monitoring of component conditions, maintenance history, and inventory levels, enabling more informed decision-making.

Digitalization contributes to improved traceability and transparency in the USM market, addressing challenges related to quality assurance and compliance. Automated tracking systems and digital platforms enhance communication and collaboration among suppliers, airlines, and maintenance providers, reducing lead times and enhancing overall supply chain management. As the industry embraces Industry 4.0 principles, the integration of digital technologies emerges as a key trend, driving operational efficiency and promoting data-driven decision-making in the USM market.

Sustainable Practices in Aircraft Maintenance

The Global Air Transport USM Market is witnessing a growing emphasis on sustainable practices in aircraft maintenance. Airlines and MRO providers are increasingly recognizing the environmental impact of aviation operations and are exploring ways to integrate sustainability into their maintenance strategies. This trend aligns with broader industry initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and enhance overall environmental responsibility.

Used serviceable materials play a role in sustainable aviation practices by contributing to the circular economy. Reusing components through meticulous inspection, repair, and certification processes reduces the demand for new manufacturing, minimizing the carbon footprint associated with production. The trend towards sustainable practices extends beyond regulatory compliance, with airlines and industry stakeholders proactively incorporating environmentally conscious approaches into their USM procurement and maintenance strategies.

Focus on Component Repair and Overhaul (CRO)

A discernible trend in the Global Air Transport USM Market is the increasing focus on Component Repair and Overhaul (CRO) capabilities. Airlines and MRO providers are recognizing the value of building in-house or outsourced CRO capabilities to extend the lifespan of components and optimize maintenance costs. CRO involves the systematic inspection, repair, and restoration of components, aligning with the industry's goal of maximizing the utility of serviceable materials.

The emphasis on CRO is driven by the desire to enhance cost-effectiveness in maintenance operations and reduce reliance on new component procurement. Investing in CRO capabilities allows stakeholders to address specific maintenance needs, tailor solutions to their fleet requirements, and achieve greater control over the repair processes. This trend reflects a strategic shift toward a more comprehensive and proactive approach to component maintenance within the USM market.

Regional Insights

North America stand as the dominant region in the global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material (USM) market. This leadership is driven by several key factors, including the presence of major airlines, a robust aviation infrastructure, and a mature market for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

The region's extensive fleet of both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft generates a consistent demand for USM. North American airlines, such as American Airlines, Delta, and United, prioritize cost-effective maintenance strategies, significantly driving the market for used serviceable materials. These airlines benefit from a well-established network of MRO providers that offer comprehensive services, including the sourcing and supply of USM.

Moreover, the availability of a large inventory of retired aircraft in North America contributes to a steady supply of USM. The region's regulatory framework also supports the use of USM, ensuring high standards of safety and quality, which bolsters confidence in these materials among airlines and maintenance providers.

The economic advantages of USM, such as cost savings and shorter lead times, further cement North America's position as a leader in this market. As the aviation industry continues to evolve, North America's dominance in the global Air Transport USM market is likely to persist, driven by its strategic emphasis on efficiency and sustainability in aircraft maintenance practices.

Key Market Players

AerFin

The Boeing Company

General Electric

Honeywell International

GA Telesis

Meggitt

MTU Aero Engines

RTX Corporation

Rolls-Royce AAR Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Air Transport USM market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Air Transport USM Market, By Aircraft Type:



Wide-Body

Narrow-Body

Regional Jets Others

Air Transport USM Market, By Component Type:



Engine

Landing Gear

Hydraulic System

Avionics Others

Air Transport USM Market, By Region:



North America



United States



Canada

Mexico

Europe & CIS



France



Germany



Spain



Italy

United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



Vietnam



South Korea



Thailand

Australia

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Turkey

South America



Brazil Argentina

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Air Transport USM Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900