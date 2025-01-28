Pando To Bring Cutting-Edge AI Logistics Technology To Manifest 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



The company will unveil new AI-powered solutions designed to tackle inefficiencies that existing systems and services fail to address Pando CEO to present the impact of AI in the future of logistics on Tuesday, February 11 at 2 p.m. PT on the Innovation Stage; and provide demonstrations in booth #1408

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pando , an AI-powered logistics company, today announced its bringing its cutting-edge to Manifest , the premier event for and logistics innovation, on February 10-12, 2025 in Las Vegas. Pando will unveil its new offering in the AI-powered logistics technology space and provide product demonstrations in booth #1408.

Supply chain disruptions have become a constant challenge in the industry, fueled by geopolitical instability, events such as recent port strikes, changes in trade policies, rising freight costs, and growing expectations for sustainability. In this rapidly changing landscape, Pando is leading the way to solve the global logistics landscape, with its unified and intelligent transportation management platform enabling manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to drive efficiency and agility across their supply chains.

“We are committed to transforming how businesses approach transportation management and logistics through the power of AI and intelligent automation,” said Nitin Jayakrishnan, CEO and co-founder of Pando.“Manifest offers us a unique opportunity to demonstrate our new AI-powered solution designed to augment logistics performance, reduce operational costs, and alleviate the workload of current logistics teams. Our customers have already experienced the impact of these innovations firsthand, and now it's time for the rest of the supply chain world to see our technology in action.”

During Pando's presentation on Tuesday, February 11 at 2 p.m. PST on the Innovation Stage, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Nitin Jayakrishnan, will demonstrate the company's latest product offering and address the transformative impact of AI on the logistics industry.

Manifest is the largest global end-to-end supply chain and logistics technology event in the world, bringing together global supply chain executives, logistics service providers, cutting-edge startups, venture investors, and technology leaders.

About Pando

Pando is an AI-powered, no-code, and unified fulfillment platform that enables manufacturers & retailers to orchestrate both inbound & outbound logistics & fulfillment to improve service levels, reduce carbon footprint, and control freight costs. Pando digitalizes end-to-end freight procure-to-pay operations with freight procurement, multi-modal transportation management (domestic and international), freight audit & payment capabilities in a single platform.

As a partner of choice for Fortune 500 enterprises & presence across the US, Europe & Asia Pacific, Pando is recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF as a Technology Pioneer, by Gartne for its Transportation Procurement, Multi-Enterprise Collaboration, & Transportation Management System capabilities, by G for its compelling user experience, and by Deloitt as one of the fastest-growing technology companies. Learn more at pando.a .

Media Contact

Courtney Meints

Skyya PR for Pando

+1 651-329-9098

