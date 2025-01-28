Congo’S Strategy To Advance Local Content Hydrocarbon Sector

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Republic of Congo is prioritizing local content development within its hydrocarbon sector through a combination of policy and private sector initiatives. The country's approach aims to maximize domestic benefits from its vast resources, with a focus on job creation, transfer and building local expertise.

Regulatory Framework for Local Content

In line with its economic goals, the government has established policies to ensure that Congo's energy sector benefits local businesses and workers. The of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua recently launched a registration campaign for subcontracting and service companies in the oil and gas industry. This initiative is designed to enhance transparency and improve the integration of local companies into the industry.

The government's strategy is embodied in the Hydrocarbons Code, which mandates the prioritization of Congolese nationals in the workforce. The law encourages partnerships between foreign oil companies and local enterprises, with a focus on capacity building and knowledge sharing. This regulatory framework is supplemented by the development of a comprehensive law on local content, targeting multiple sectors, including hydrocarbons, mining and digital economy. The aim is to diversify the economy and foster the growth of small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Private Sector Initiatives

While the government sets the framework, private sector companies are taking proactive steps to promote local content. Energy supermajor TotalEnergies employs around 600 local staff in Congo compared to just 40 expatriates, showcasing it commitment to workplace integration. The company also invests in training and development programs to equip Congolese employees with the skills needed for higher-level roles. In June 2024, TotalEnergies committed $600 million to expand production at the Moho Nord offshore field, with a focus on involving local subcontractors and training programs.

Similarly, Italian multinational energy company Eni is investing in local workforce development. As part of its efforts to prepare for the launch of LNG production last year, the company trained 40 Congolese employees in liquefaction technologies. This initiative helped to ensure that Congo has the skilled workforce its needs to manage LNG facilities and reduce reliance on foreign specialists.

To further drive local content development, the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum 2025, will be held in Brazzaville from March 24-26, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société National des Pétroles du Congo. The event will bring together government leaders, private sector companies and international investors to discuss progress in integrating local businesses into the energy sector. It will also provide a platform for Congolese companies to explore new opportunities and forge partnerships with global players.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.