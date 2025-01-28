عربي


GM Releases Full-Year And Fourth-Quarter 2024 Results And 2025 Guidance


1/28/2025 6:47:45 AM

DETROIT, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors (NYSE: GM ) today reported full-year 2024 net income attributable to shareholders of $6.0 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $14.9 billion. Fourth-quarter 2024 net income attributable to shareholders was a loss of $3.0 billion and EBIT-adjusted was $2.5 billion.

Fourth quarter net income was reduced by more than $5 billion in special charges driven primarily by $4 billion of non-cash restructuring charges and impairment of our interests in certain China Joint Ventures, and $0.5 billion in charges related to the decision to stop funding the Cruise robotaxi business.

The chart below summarizes GM's 2024 financial guidance and 2024 results, as well as the company's 2025 guidance, which is for a year of strong financial performance.

Final 2024 Guidance

2024 Results

2025 Guidance

Net income attributable to stockholders

$10.4 billion - $11.1 billion

$6.0 billion

$11.2 billion - $12.5 billion

EBIT-adjusted

$14.0 billion - $15.0 billion

$14.9 billion

$13.7 billion - $15.7 billion

Automotive operating cash flow

$22.0 billion - $24.0 billion

$23.9 billion

$21.0 billion - $24.0 billion

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$12.5 billion - $13.5 billion

$14.0 billion

$11.0 billion - $13.0 billion

EPS-diluted

$9.14 - $9.64

$6.37

$11.00 - $12.00

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$10.00 - $10.50

$10.60

$11.00 - $12.00

GM's 2025 financial guidance assumes a stable policy environment in North America and an estimated benefit of $0.5 billion from reduced year-over-year expenses at Cruise. The financial guidance also includes anticipated capital spending of $10.0 billion - $11.0 billion, inclusive of investments in the company's battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.

Conference Call for Investors and Analysts

GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra and GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson will host a conference call for the investment community at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss these results.

Conference call details are as follows:

  • 1-800-857-9821 (U.S.)
  • 1-517-308-9481 (international/caller-paid)
  • Conference call passcode: General Motors
  • An audio replay will be available on the GM Investor Relations website in the Events section.

Visit the GM Investor Relations website to download the company's earnings deck and GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra's letter to shareholders.

Results Overview


Three Months Ended



$M except per share amounts

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

Change

% Change

Revenue

$ 47,702

$ 42,980

$ 4,722

11.0 %

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ (2,961)

$ 2,102

$ (5,063)

n.m.

EBIT-adjusted

$ 2,509

$ 1,757

$ 752

42.8 %

Net income margin

(6.2) %

4.9 %

(11.1) ppts

n.m.

EBIT-adjusted margin

5.3 %

4.1 %

1.2 ppts

29.3 %

Automotive operating cash flow

$ 4,765

$ 4,688

$ 77

1.6 %

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$ 1,823

$ 1,341

$ 482

35.9 %

EPS-diluted(a)

$ (1.64)

$ 1.59

$ (3.23)

n.m.

EPS-diluted-adjusted(a)

$ 1.92

$ 1.24

$ 0.68

54.8 %

GMNA EBIT-adjusted

$ 2,274

$ 2,011

$ 263

13.1 %

GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin

5.8 %

5.7 %

0.1 ppts

1.8 %

GMI EBIT-adjusted

$ 221

$ 269

$ (48)

(17.8) %

China equity income

$ (4,060)

$ 93

$ (4,153)

n.m.

GM Financial EBT-adjusted

$ 719

$ 707

$ 12

1.7 %




















(a)

EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $0.02 and $(0.05) impact from revaluation on equity investments in the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

(b)

n.m. = not meaningful

Years Ended



$M except per share amounts

December 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

Change

% Change

Revenue

$ 187,442

$ 171,842

$ 15,600

9.1 %

Net income attributable to stockholders

$ 6,008

$ 10,127

$ (4,119)

(40.7) %

EBIT-adjusted

$ 14,934

$ 12,357

$ 2,577

20.9 %

Net income margin

3.2 %

5.9 %

(2.7) ppts

(45.8) %

EBIT-adjusted margin

8.0 %

7.2 %

0.8 ppts

11.1 %

Automotive operating cash flow

$ 23,939

$ 20,828

$ 3,111

14.9 %

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$ 14,045

$ 11,666

$ 2,379

20.4 %

EPS-diluted(a)

$ 6.37

$ 7.32

$ (0.95)

(13.0) %

EPS-diluted-adjusted(a)

$ 10.60

$ 7.68

$ 2.92

38.0 %

GMNA EBIT-adjusted

$ 14,528

$ 12,306

$ 2,222

18.1 %

GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin

9.2 %

8.7 %

0.5 ppts

5.7 %

GMI EBIT-adjusted

$ 303

$ 1,210

$ (907)

(75.0) %

China equity income

$ (4,407)

$ 446

$ (4,853)

n.m.

GM Financial EBT-adjusted

$ 2,965

$ 2,985

$ (20)

(0.7) %



















(a)

EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $(0.11) and $(0.10) impact from revaluation on equity investments in the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

(b)

n.m. = not meaningful

General Motors (NYSE:GM ) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick , Cadillac , Chevrolet , and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements : This press release and related comments by management may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact and represent our current judgment about possible future events. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

2024 Guidance Reconciliations

The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):

Year Ending
December 31, 2024

Net income attributable to stockholders

$ 10.4-11.1

Income tax expense

2.4-2.7

Automotive interest income, net

(0.1)

Adjustments(a)

1.3

EBIT-adjusted

$ 14.0-15.0

The following table reconciles expected automotive net cash provided by operating activities under U.S. GAAP to expected adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in billions):

Year Ending
December 31, 2024

Net automotive cash provided by operating activities

$ 22.0-24.0

Less: Capital expenditures

10.0-11.0

Adjustments(a)

0.5

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$ 12.5-13.5

The following table reconciles expected EPS-diluted under U.S. GAAP to expected EPS-diluted-adjusted:

Year Ending
December 31, 2024

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 9.14-9.64

Adjustments(a)

0.86

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$ 10.00-10.50



















(a)

Adjustments as of September 30, 2024. See our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, for full details. We do not consider the potential future impact of adjustments on our expected financial results.

2025 Guidance Reconciliations

The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):

Year Ending

December 31, 2025

Net income attributable to stockholders

$ 11.2-12.5

Income tax expense

2.5-3.2

Automotive interest income, net

(0.0)

EBIT-adjusted(a)

$ 13.7-15.7

The following table reconciles expected automotive net cash provided by operating activities under U.S. GAAP to expected adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in billions):

Year Ending
December 31, 2025

Net automotive cash provided by operating activities

$ 21.0-24.0

Less: Capital expenditures

10.0-11.0

Adjusted automotive free cash flow(a)

$ 11.0-13.0

















(a)

We do not consider the potential future impact of adjustments on our expected financial results.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Combining Income Statement Information

(In millions) (Unaudited)


Year Ended December 31, 2024


Year Ended December 31, 2023


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined

Net sales and revenue




















Automotive

$ 171,605

$ 257

$ -

$ (256)

$ 171,606

$ 157,667

$ 102

$ -

$ (110)

$ 157,658

GM Financial

-

-

15,875

(40)

15,836

-

-

14,225

(41)

14,184

Total net sales and revenue

171,605

257

15,875

(296)

187,442

157,667

102

14,225

(151)

171,842

Costs and expenses




















Automotive and other cost of
sales

148,501

2,566

-

(3)

151,065

138,254

3,088

-

(12)

141,330

GM Financial interest,
operating and other
expenses

-

-

12,974

(1)

12,972

-

-

11,376

(2)

11,374

Automotive and other selling,
general and administrative
expense

9,898

727

-

(4)

10,621

9,349

493

-

(2)

9,840

Total costs and expenses

158,399

3,293

12,974

(8)

174,658

147,603

3,581

11,376

(16)

162,544

Operating income (loss)

13,206

(3,036)

2,902

(288)

12,784

10,064

(3,479)

2,848

(135)

9,298

Automotive interest expense

845

189

-

(189)

846

928

33

-

(49)

911

Interest income and other non-
operating income, net

1,124

35

(1)

99

1,257

1,345

107

(1)

86

1,537

Equity income (loss)

(4,419)

-

(256)

-

(4,675)

342

-

138

-

480

Income (loss) before income
taxes

9,065

(3,191)

2,645

-

8,519

10,823

(3,405)

2,985

-

10,403

Income tax expense (benefit)







2,556








563

Net income (loss)









5,963








9,840

Net loss (income) attributable to
noncontrolling interests







45








287

Net income (loss) attributable
to stockholders









$ 6,008








$ 10,127




















Net income (loss) attributable
to common stockholders









$ 7,189








$ 10,022







1 Certain columns and rows may not add due to rounding.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

(Unaudited)

The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts):


Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023

Basic earnings per share








Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ (2,961)

$ 2,102

$ 6,008

$ 10,127

Adjustments(a)

1,236

(26)

1,181

(106)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ (1,725)

$ 2,076

$ 7,189

$ 10,022








Weighted-average common shares outstanding

1,055

1,302

1,115

1,364








Basic earnings per common share

$ (1.64)

$ 1.59

$ 6.45

$ 7.35

Diluted earnings per share








Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders –
diluted

$ (1,725)

$ 2,076

$ 7,189

$ 10,022








Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted

1,055

1,307

1,129

1,369








Diluted earnings per common share

$ (1.64)

$ 1.59

$ 6.37

$ 7.32

Potentially dilutive securities(b)

36

23

-

23



















(a)

Includes a $1.2 billion return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling interest holders and an insignificant amount in participating securities income from a subsidiary in the three months ended December 31, 2024 and for the year ended December 31, 2024.

(b)

Potentially dilutive securities attributable to outstanding stock options, restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance stock units at December 31, 2024 and outstanding stock options and RSUs at December 31, 2023, were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS because the securities would have had an antidilutive effect.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1

Combining Balance Sheet Information

(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Automotive


Cruise


GM Financial


Reclassifications/
Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM Financial


Reclassifications/
Eliminations


Combined

ASSETS




















Current Assets




















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 14,470

$ 308

$ 5,094

$ -

$ 19,872

$ 12,228

$ 1,344

$ 5,282

$ -

$ 18,853

Marketable debt securities

7,265

-

-

-

7,265

7,613

-

-

-

7,613

Accounts and notes receivable, net(a)

11,498

22

1,988

(681)

12,827

11,814

-

1,891

(1,327)

12,378

GM Financial receivables, net(e)

-

-

46,760

(398)

46,362

-

-

39,246

(170)

39,076

Inventories

14,569

-

-

(5)

14,564

16,467

-

-

(6)

16,461

Other current assets(b)

2,816

38

4,799

2

7,655

1,994

466

5,205

(428)

7,238

Total current assets

50,618

369

58,640

(1,082)

108,545

50,115

1,809

51,624

(1,931)

101,618

Non-current Assets




















GM Financial receivables, net(d)

-

-

46,750

(276)

46,474

-

-

45,391

(348)

45,043

Equity in net assets of nonconsolidated
affiliates

5,896

-

1,206

-

7,102

8,943

-

1,670

-

10,613

Property, net

51,729

69

107

-

51,904

50,104

93

124

-

50,321

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

2,642

570

1,339

-

4,551

2,793

715

1,354

-

4,862

Equipment on operating leases, net

-

-

31,586

-

31,586

-

-

30,582

-

30,582

Deferred income taxes

21,149

1,899

(1,795)

-

21,254

21,722

1,723

(1,106)

-

22,339

Other assets(c)

9,340

41

1,323

(2,359)

8,346

6,869

215

1,140

(538)

7,686

Total non-current assets

90,756

2,579

80,516

(2,635)

171,216

90,430

2,745

79,156

(886)

171,446

Total Assets

$ 141,374

$ 2,948

$ 139,156

$ (3,717)

$ 279,761

$ 140,546

$ 4,555

$ 130,780

$ (2,817)

$ 273,064

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




















Current Liabilities




















Accounts payable (principally trade)(a)

$ 25,446

$ 200

$ 714

$ (681)

$ 25,680

$ 27,846

$ 185

$ 1,136

$ (1,054)

$ 28,114

Short-term debt and current portion of
long-term debt




















Automotive(a)(e)

2,413

7

-

(279)

2,141

591

272

-

(435)

428

GM Financial

-

-

37,291

-

37,291

-

-

38,540

-

38,540

Cruise(e)

-

119

-

(119)

-

-

6

-

(6)

-

Accrued liabilities(b)

24,949

548

5,661

(4)

31,154

21,468

590

5,741

(436)

27,364

Total current liabilities

52,808

874

43,666

(1,082)

96,265

49,906

1,053

45,417

(1,931)

94,445

Non-current Liabilities




















Long-term debt


















Automotive(c)

13,288

2,397

-

(2,359)

13,327

15,979

544

-

(538)

15,985

GM Financial

-

-

76,973

-

76,973

-

-

66,788

-

66,788

Cruise(d)

-

276

-

(276)

-

-

348

-

(348)

-

Postretirement benefits other than
pensions

3,990

-

-

-

3,990

4,345

-

-

-

4,345

Pensions

5,772

-

7

-

5,779

6,673

-

8

-

6,680

Other liabilities

14,635

297

2,904

-

17,836

13,447

454

2,614

-

16,515

Total non-current liabilities

37,686

2,970

79,885

(2,635)

117,906

40,444

1,345

69,409

(886)

110,312

Total Liabilities

90,494

3,844

123,551

(3,717)

214,171

90,350

2,399

114,826

(2,817)

204,757

Noncontrolling interest - Cruise stock
incentive awards

-

-

-

-

-

-

118

-

-

118

Equity




















Common stock, $0.01 par value

10

-

-

-

10

12

-

-

-

12

Additional paid-in capital(f)

19,632

1,187

1,196

(1,172)

20,843

18,866

240

1,314

(1,290)

19,130

Retained earnings

40,203

(2,647)

15,916

1

53,472

39,579

(12)

15,823

1

55,391

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,744)

(3)

(1,506)

-

(11,253)

(9,066)

1

(1,183)

-

(10,247)

Total stockholders' equity

50,100

(1,464)

15,606

(1,170)

63,072

49,391

229

15,954

(1,289)

64,286

Noncontrolling interests(f)

780

568

-

1,170

2,518

805

1,809

-

1,289

3,903

Total Equity

50,880

(896)

15,606

-

65,590

50,196

2,038

15,954

-

68,189

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 141,374

$ 2,948

$ 139,156

$ (3,717)

$ 279,761

$ 140,546

$ 4,555

$ 130,780

$ (2,817)

$ 273,064

















(a)

Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.5 billion due from Automotive; and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.2 billion primarily due from GM Financial and Cruise at December 31, 2024; and GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.5 billion due from Automotive and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.8 billion due from GM Financial and Cruise at December 31, 2023.

(b)

Eliminations primarily related to intercompany asset transfer between Automotive and Cruise for autonomous vehicle (AV) capital at December 31, 2023.

(c)

Eliminations primarily related to convertible note issued by Cruise to Automotive at December 31, 2024 and deferral agreement between Cruise and Automotive as regards to engineering, capital spending, restructuring and other costs incurred by Automotive on behalf of Cruise resulting in a long-term payable for Cruise offset by a long-term receivable for Automotive.

(d)

Eliminations primarily related to intercompany loans due from Cruise to GM Financial.

(e)

Eliminations primarily related to GM Financial accounts receivables due from Automotive and Cruise.

(f)

Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, B and C. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our consolidated balance sheets.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1

Combining Cash Flow Information

(In millions) (Unaudited)


Year Ended December 31, 2024


Year Ended December 31, 2023


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications/
Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications/
Eliminations


Combined

Cash flows from operating activities




















Net income (loss)

$ 6,637

$ (2,535)

$ 1,862

$ -

$ 5,963

$ 10,102

$ (2,414)

$ 2,152

$ -

$ 9,840

Depreciation and impairment of Equipment on
operating leases, net

-

-

4,844

-

4,844

-

-

4,904

-

4,904

Depreciation, amortization and impairment
charges on Property, net

6,549

958

38

-

7,545

6,756

188

40

-

6,984

Foreign currency remeasurement and
transaction (gains) losses

(314)

-

(7)

-

(321)

344

-

5

-

349

Undistributed earnings and impairment of
nonconsolidated affiliates, net

3,708

-

411

-

4,118

295

-

(50)

-

245

Pension contributions and OPEB payments

(1,517)

-

-

-

(1,518)

(1,099)

-

-

-

(1,100)

Pension and OPEB income, net

88

-

2

-

89

89

-

2

-

90

Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes

966

(656)

1,059

-

1,368

(305)

(991)

256

-

(1,041)

Change in other operating assets and
liabilities(a)

4,978

693

(896)

(6,304)

(1,529)

3,376

637

846

(3,037)

1,822

Other operating activities(c)

2,846

(693)

(883)

(1,703)

(433)

1,272

658

(1,493)

(1,601)

(1,163)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities

23,939

(2,233)

6,429

(8,006)

20,129

20,828

(1,921)

6,662

(4,638)

20,930

Cash flows from investing activities




















Expenditures for property

(10,711)

(7)

(24)

(88)

(10,830)

(10,684)

(63)

(24)

(198)

(10,970)

Available-for-sale marketable securities,
acquisitions

(3,986)

-

-

-

(3,986)

(3,940)

(490)

-

-

(4,429)

Available-for-sale marketable securities,
liquidations

4,331

-

-

-

4,331

7,443

1,902

-

-

9,345

Purchases of finance receivables(a)

-

-

(42,792)

6,444

(36,348)

-

-

(38,593)

3,214

(35,379)

Principal collections and recoveries on finance
receivables

-

-

31,783

1

31,784

-

-

28,343

4

28,346

Purchases of leased vehicles

-

-

(15,279)

-

(15,279)

-

-

(13,640)

-

(13,640)

Proceeds from termination of leased vehicles

-

-

10,892

-

10,892

-

-

13,033

-

13,033

Other investing activities(b)

(2,448)

-

2

1,365

(1,081)

(1,505)

-

-

536

(969)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing
activities

(12,813)

(7)

(15,418)

7,721

(20,517)

(8,686)

1,349

(10,882)

3,556

(14,663)

Cash flows from financing activities




















Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt

16

-

112

-

128

(6)

-

(150)

-

(156)

Proceeds from issuance of debt (original
maturities greater than three months)(b)

83

1,118

53,398

(1,165)

53,435

24

228

50,940

(228)

50,963

Payments on debt (original maturities greater
than three months)

(919)

(8)

(42,478)

6

(43,399)

(1,644)

(33)

(43,001)

3

(44,675)

Payments to purchase common stock

(7,064)

-

-

-

(7,064)

(11,115)

-

-

-

(11,115)

Issuance (redemption) of subsidiary stock(b)

-

255

-

(356)

(101)

-

493

-

(493)

-

Dividends paid(c)

(534)

-

(1,919)

1,800

(653)

(479)

-

(1,919)

1,800

(597)

Other financing activities

(82)

(161)

(164)

-

(407)

(336)

(292)

(146)

-

(774)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing
activities

(8,501)

1,204

8,950

285

1,938

(13,555)

396

5,724

1,082

(6,353)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash

(374)

-

(128)

-

(503)

(15)

-

69

-

54

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash

2,251

(1,037)

(167)

-

1,047

(1,437)

(167)

1,573

-

(31)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
beginning of period

12,310

1,359

8,249

-

21,917

13,746

1,526

6,676

-

21,948

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
end of period

$ 14,561

$ 322

$ 8,081

$ -

$ 22,964

$ 12,310

$ 1,359

$ 8,249

$ -

$ 21,917




















(a)

Includes eliminations of $6.4 billion and $3.0 billion in the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 for purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to dealers that have arranged their inventory floor plan financing through GM Financial.

(b)

Includes eliminations of $0.9 billion convertible note issued by Cruise to Automotive in the year ended December 31, 2024, $0.4 billion and $0.5 billion in the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 for Automotive investment in Cruise.

(c)

Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive in the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1

The following tables summarize key financial information by segment (dollars in millions):

GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications/
Eliminations


Total

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


















Net sales and revenue

$ 39,528

$ 3,994

$ 76

$ -

$ 43,598

$ 181

$ 4,114

$ (191)

$ 47,702

Expenditures for property

$ 3,046

$ 157

$ 12

$ -

$ 3,215

$ 2

$ 8

$ 7

$ 3,233

Depreciation and amortization

$ 1,548

$ 103

$ 27

$ -

$ 1,678

$ 7

$ 1,221

$ -

$ 2,905

Impairment charges

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 328

$ -

$ -

$ 328

Equity income (loss)(a)(b)

$ 190

$ (4,057)

$ -

$ -

$ (3,867)

$ -

$ (311)

$ -

$ (4,178)



















GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications/
Eliminations


Total

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


















Net sales and revenue

$ 35,231

$ 3,938

$ 96

$ -

$ 39,264

$ 25

$ 3,743

$ (53)

$ 42,980

Expenditures for property

$ 3,437

$ 173

$ 3

$ -

$ 3,613

$ 13

$ 4

$ 77

$ 3,706

Depreciation and amortization

$ 1,602

$ 165

$ 5

$ -

$ 1,771

$ 10

$ 1,217

$ -

$ 2,999

Impairment charges

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 209

$ -

$ -

$ 209

Equity income (loss)(a)

$ 106

$ 92

$ -

$ -

$ 198

$ -

$ 27

$ -

$ 225



















GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications/
Eliminations


Total

Year Ended December 31, 2024


















Net sales and revenue

$ 157,509

$ 13,890

$ 206

$ -

$ 171,605

$ 257

$ 15,875

$ (296)

$ 187,442

Expenditures for property

$ 10,266

$ 415

$ 30

$ -

$ 10,711

$ 7

$ 24

$ 88

$ 10,830

Depreciation and amortization

$ 5,963

$ 506

$ 80

$ -

$ 6,548

$ 25

$ 4,883

$ -

$ 11,456

Impairment charges

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 933

$ -

$ -

$ 934

Equity income (loss)(a)(b)

$ 955

$ (4,400)

$ -

$ -

$ (3,445)

$ -

$ (256)

$ -

$ (3,701)



















GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications/
Eliminations


Total

Year Ended December 31, 2023


















Net sales and revenue

$ 141,445

$ 15,949

$ 273

$ -

$ 157,667

$ 102

$ 14,225

$ (151)

$ 171,842

Expenditures for property

$ 10,147

$ 522

$ 15

$ -

$ 10,684

$ 63

$ 24

$ 198

$ 10,970

Depreciation and amortization

$ 6,146

$ 589

$ 21

$ -

$ 6,755

$ 38

$ 4,944

$ -

$ 11,737

Impairment charges

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 209

$ -

$ -

$ 209

Equity income (loss)(a)

$ 196

$ 440

$ -

$ -

$ 635

$ -

$ 138

$ -

$ 773





















(a)

Includes Automotive China joint ventures (Automotive China JVs) equity loss of $4.1 billion and $4.4 billion in the three months ended December 31, 2024 and in the year ended December 31, 2024 and Automotive China JVs equity income of $93 million and $446 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023 and in the year ended December 31, 2023.

(b)

Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC are presented in Automotive and other cost of sales as this entity is integral to the operations of our business by providing battery cells for our electric vehicles. Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC were $186 million and $102 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and $975 million and $293 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.


General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
 Supplemental Material 1
(Unaudited)

General Motors Company (GM) uses both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures for operational and financial decision making, and to assess Company and segment business performance. Our non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes-adjusted (EBT-adjusted) for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted (ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital-adjusted (ROIC-adjusted) and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these and other measures as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors.

EBIT-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income attributable to stockholders) EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions, and certain costs arising from legal matters. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are part of operating results when assessing and measuring the operational and financial performance of the segment.

EPS-diluted-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Diluted earnings per common share) EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders-diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or release of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances.

ETR-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Effective tax rate) ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we do not provide an expected effective tax rate because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict.

ROIC-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Return on equity) ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is considered to be the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net automotive cash provided by operating activities) Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow as automotive operating cash flow from operations less capital expenditures adjusted for management actions. Management actions can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes.

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) (dollars in millions):


Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders(a)

$ (2,961)

$ 2,102

$ 6,008

$ 10,127

Income tax expense

318

(857)

2,556

563

Automotive interest expense

215

222

846

911

Automotive interest income

(279)

(308)

(967)

(1,109)

Adjustments






China JV restructuring actions(b)

4,010

-

4,010

-

Cruise restructuring(c)

520

478

1,103

478

Buick dealer strategy(d)

643

131

964

569

Restructuring actions(e)

10

-

200

-

GMI plant wind down(f)

4

-

150

-

Headquarters relocation(g)

30

-

64

-

Voluntary separation program(h)

-

130

-

1,035

GM Korea wage litigation(i)

-

(30)

-

(106)

India asset sales(j)

-

(111)

-

(111)

Total adjustments

5,217

598

6,491

1,865

EBIT-adjusted

2,509

1,757

14,934

12,357

Operating segments






GM North America (GMNA)

2,274

2,011

14,528

12,306

GM International (GMI)

221

269

303

1,210

Cruise

(418)

(792)

(1,701)

(2,695)

GM Financial(k)

719

707

2,965

2,985

Total operating segments

2,796

2,196

16,095

13,806

Corporate and eliminations(l)

(287)

(439)

(1,161)

(1,448)

EBIT-adjusted

$ 2,509

$ 1,757

$ 14,934

$ 12,357




















(a)

Net of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.

(b)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the other-than-temporary impairment and our portion of restructuring charges recorded in equity earnings associated with our restructuring actions of Automotive China JVs.

(c)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring charges resulting from the plan to combine the Cruise and GM technical efforts to advance autonomous and assisted driving, the indefinite delay of the Cruise Origin and the voluntarily pausing in 2023 of Cruise's driverless, supervised and manual AV operations in the U.S. The adjustments primarily consist of non-cash restructuring charges, supplier-related charges and employee separation costs.

(d)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to strategic activities to transition certain Buick dealers out of our dealer network as part of Buick's EV strategy.

(e)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to employee separation charges primarily in North America.

(f)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the wind down of our manufacturing operations in Colombia and Ecuador.

(g)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the GM headquarters relocation, primarily consisting of accelerated depreciation.

(h)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the acceleration of attrition as part of the cost reduction program announced in January 2023, primarily in the U.S.

(i)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the partial resolution of subcontractor matters in Korea.

(j)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to an asset sale resulting from our strategic decision in 2020 to exit India.

(k)

GM Financial amounts represent EBT-adjusted.

(l)

GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, legacy costs from the Opel/Vauxhall Business (primarily pension costs), corporate expenditures and certain revenues and expenses that are not part of a reportable segment are recorded centrally in Corporate.

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):


Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ (1,725)

$ (1.64)

$ 2,076

$ 1.59

$ 7,189

$ 6.37

$ 10,022

$ 7.32

Impact of including dilutive securities(a)

0.03


-


-


-

Adjustments(b)

5,217

4.85

598

0.46

6,491

5.75

1,865

1.36

Tax effect on adjustments(c)

(187)

(0.17)

(180)

(0.14)

(477)

(0.42)

(504)

(0.37)

Tax adjustments(d)

-

-

(870)

(0.67)

-

-

(870)

(0.64)

Return from preferred shareholders(e)

(1,239)

(1.15)

-

-

(1,239)

(1.10)

-

-

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$ 2,066

$ 1.92

$ 1,624

$ 1.24

$ 11,963

$ 10.60

$ 10,513

$ 7.68






















(a)

Represents the dilutive effect of awards under stock incentive plans. Refer to the table below for the effect on weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted-adjusted.

(b)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.

(c)

The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

(d)

In the year ended December 31, 2023, the adjustment consists of tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets considered realizable in Korea. This adjustment was excluded because significant impacts of valuation allowances are not considered part of our core operations.

(e)

This adjustment consists of a return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling interest holders in the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.

The following table reconciles weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted under U.S. GAAP to weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted-adjusted used in the calculation of EPS-diluted-adjusted (shares in millions):

Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

1,055

1,307

1,129

1,369

Dilutive effect of awards under stock incentive plans

20

-

-

-

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted-adjusted

1,075

1,307

1,129

1,369

The following table reconciles our effective tax rate under U.S. GAAP to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions):

Years Ended December 31,


2024


2023


Income before
income taxes


Income tax
expense


Effective
tax rate


Income before
income taxes


Income tax
expense


Effective
tax rate

Effective tax rate

$ 8,519

$ 2,556

30.0 %

$ 10,403

$ 563

5.4 %

Adjustments(a)

6,564

477


1,916

504

Tax adjustments(b)

-




870

ETR-adjusted

$ 15,083

$ 3,033

20.1 %

$ 12,319

$ 1,937

15.7 %























(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests for these adjustments is included in the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

(b)

Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted for adjustment details.

We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE. The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions):

Years Ended December 31,


2024


2023

Net income attributable to stockholders

$ 6.0

$ 10.1

Average equity(a)

$ 68.9

$ 72.0

ROE

8.7 %

14.1 %




















(a)

Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income attributable to stockholders.

The following table summarizes the calculation of ROIC-adjusted (dollars in billions):

Years Ended December 31,


2024


2023

EBIT-adjusted(a)

$ 14.9

$ 12.4

Average equity(b)

$ 68.9

$ 72.0

Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases)

16.1

16.2

Add: Average automotive net pension and OPEB liability

9.4

8.1

Less: Average automotive net income tax asset

(22.7)

(21.1)

ROIC-adjusted average net assets

$ 71.8

$ 75.2

ROIC-adjusted

20.8 %

16.4 %






















(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.

(b)

Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted.

The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by operating activities under U.S. GAAP to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023

Net automotive cash provided by operating activities

$ 4,765

$ 4,688

$ 23,939

$ 20,828

Less: Capital expenditures

(3,215)

(3,613)

(10,711)

(10,684)

Add: Buick dealer strategy

154

213

530

674

Add: Restructuring actions

89

-

163

-

Add: GMI plant wind down

30

-

65

-

Add: Employee separation costs

-

53

58

849

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$ 1,823

$ 1,341

$ 14,045

$ 11,666

Vehicle Sales

GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and market share. Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors, as well as sales to the U.S. government, and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the year ended December 31, 2024, 27.9% of GM's wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by automotive segment (vehicles in thousands):

Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

GMNA

876

782

3,464

3,147

GMI

163

161

547

621

Total

1,039

943

4,010

3,768

Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors); (2) fleet sales (i.e., sales to large and small businesses, governments and daily rental car companies); and (3) sales of courtesy transportation vehicles (i.e., vehicles previously used by dealers that were sold to the end consumer). Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on GM's percentage ownership interest in the joint venture. Certain joint venture agreements in China allow for the contractual right to report vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles by those joint ventures, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM's vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by GM's dealers, distributors and joint ventures; commercially available data sources such as registration and insurance data; and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.

The following table summarizes industry and GM total vehicle sales and GM's related competitive position by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):

Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Industry


GM


Market
Share


Industry


GM


Market
Share


Industry


GM


Market
Share


Industry


GM


Market
Share

North America
























United States

4,323

755

17.5 %

4,021

625

15.5 %

16,385

2,705

16.5 %

16,022

2,595

16.2 %

Other

1,025

134

13.1 %

943

122

13.0 %

3,909

510

13.1 %

3,590

460

12.8 %

Total North America

5,347

889

16.6 %

4,963

747

15.1 %

20,294

3,215

15.8 %

19,612

3,055

15.6 %

Asia/Pacific, Middle
East and Africa
























China(a)

8,444

599

7.1 %

7,227

569

7.9 %

26,567

1,839

6.9 %

24,967

2,099

8.4 %

Other

5,528

137

2.5 %

5,695

167

2.9 %

21,727

520

2.4 %

22,058

577

2.6 %

Total Asia/Pacific,
Middle East and
Africa

13,971

736

5.3 %

12,922

736

5.7 %

48,293

2,359

4.9 %

47,025

2,676

5.7 %

South America
























Brazil

776

92

11.9 %

679

92

13.5 %

2,634

315

12.0 %

2,307

328

14.2 %

Other

355

27

7.7 %

338

30

8.8 %

1,347

109

8.1 %

1,419

128

9.0 %

Total South America

1,131

119

10.6 %

1,017

122

12.0 %

3,980

424

10.7 %

3,726

456

12.2 %

Total in GM markets

20,450

1,745

8.5 %

18,902

1,605

8.5 %

72,568

5,998

8.3 %

70,362

6,187

8.8 %

Total Europe

4,215

1

- %

4,182

1

- %

16,816

2

- %

16,596

2

- %

Total Worldwide(b)

24,665

1,746

7.1 %

23,084

1,605

7.0 %

89,383

6,001

6.7 %

86,958

6,189

7.1 %

United States
























Cars

729

37

5.0 %

737

40

5.5 %

2,939

178

6.0 %

3,070

224

7.3 %

Trucks

1,196

396

33.1 %

1,038

321

31.0 %

4,345

1,383

31.8 %

4,249

1,303

30.7 %

Crossovers

2,398

322

13.4 %

2,247

264

11.7 %

9,101

1,144

12.6 %

8,702

1,068

12.3 %

Total United States

4,323

755

17.5 %

4,021

625

15.5 %

16,385

2,705

16.5 %

16,022

2,595

16.2 %

China(a)
























SGMS

152




211




524




870

SGMW

447




358




1,315




1,229

Total China

8,444

599

7.1 %

7,227

569

7.9 %

26,567

1,839

6.9 %

24,967

2,099

8.4 %




















(a)

Includes sales by the Automotive China JVs: SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd. (SGMS) and SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd. (SGMW).

(b)

Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria are subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly, these countries are excluded from industry sales data and corresponding calculation of market share.

As discussed above, total vehicle sales and market share data provided in the table above includes fleet vehicles. Certain fleet transactions, particularly sales to daily rental car companies, are generally less profitable than retail sales to end customers. The following table summarizes estimated fleet sales and those sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales (vehicles in thousands):

Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023

GMNA

168

141

615

679

GMI

127

168

401

506

Total fleet sales

295

309

1,016

1,185








Fleet sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales

16.9 %

19.3 %

16.9 %

19.2 %








North America capacity two-shift utilization

103.5 %

93.1 %

105.7 %

97.1 %

SOURCE General Motors Company

