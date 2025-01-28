ANY.RUN Exposes Major Ransomware Threat To Healthcare: Insights On The Interlock Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare organizations are under siege as ransomware continue to compromise sensitive patient data and disrupt critical services.

In its latest research, ANY , a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has unveiled crucial details about the Interlock ransomware group, discovering the tactics and techniques used to target healthcare providers.

What ANY Discovered About Interlock

ANY identified critical details about the group's activities, providing early warnings to organizations and enhancing their ability to defend against attacks. Key findings include:

· Early detection of malicious domains: ANY flagged the phishing domain apple-online[.]shop nearly two months before public reports, highlighting the importance of proactive threat detection. This domain was part of a larger campaign aimed at healthcare facilities, tricking users into downloading malware disguised as legitimate software.

· Unveiling new attack vectors: The platform revealed that Interlock used a variety of fake updaters, including those mimicking MSTeams and Microsoft Edge, to distribute malware and gain control over systems. These tactics went unnoticed in early reports, but ANY's analysis exposed the full scope of the threat.

· Unique attack indicators: By analyzing files and configurations, ANY identified specific malware samples and hidden URLs used by Interlock, providing actionable intelligence for future defense.

The Impact of Ransomware on Healthcare

The analysis also mentions that Interlock ransomware group's attacks are part of a larger trend that has caused widespread harm in the healthcare industry. Recent examples include:

· Ascension: 5.6 million patient records impacted by a ransomware attack.

· UnitedHealth: 190 million records stolen in the largest healthcare breach to date.

· Medusind: 360,000 individuals affected by a December 2023 attack.

These incidents underscore the urgent need for healthcare organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses and invest in tools like ANY to detect and mitigate threats.

ANY serves over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals globally, offering an interactive platform for malware analysis targeting Windows and Linux environments. With advanced threat intelligence tools such as TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, ANY enhances incident response and provides analysts with essential data to counter cyber threats effectively.

